Dulcet Tile Strengthens Its Brand as a High-Quality, Natural Stone Mosaic Tile Manufacturer

PLACENTIA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dulcet Tile, Inc., a Los Angeles based manufacturer and distributor of natural stone mosaic tiles, continues to broaden its business presence in the high-end mosaic tile industry by acquiring an east coast warehouse, hiring of a uniquely qualified sales manager with deep roots in Turkey and an East Coast Branch Manager to represent Dulcet Tile in the Northeast market. Since Dulcet Tile's launch in 2020, they have expanded into 200 boutique showrooms across 40 states, and have had a 600% in sales revenue. With the planned introduction of 5 new marble designs, adding as many as 50 SKUs to their already robust product line at the 2025 Coverings Show in Orlando, Florida, Dulcet Tile is consciously and strategically positioning itself to become the world's leader in elegant mosaic tile floor and wall coverings.

SIENA BEIGE IS A HAND-CUT MARBLE MOSAIC BY SPECIALLY TRAINED ARTISAN, WHICH BELONGS TO THE BOUTIQUE MOSAIC COLLECTION BY DULCET TILE. SHOWN IN AGARWOOD LIMESTONE WITH A TUMBLED FINISH. OLIVIA BLACK IS A WATERJET MARBLE MOSAIC CUT BY HIGH-PRECISION MACHINERY, WHICH BELONGS TO THE WATERJET COLLECTION BY DULCET TILE. SHOWN IN NATURAL QUARTZITE OMEGA BLACK WITH A BRUSHED FINISH AND PILLOWED EDGE.

Murat Gurcan was recently hired as Sales Manager to oversee the Northeast, Southeast, Central and Southwest regions, as well as to manage Dulcet Tile's newly acquired manufacturing warehouse in New Jersey. Mr. Gurcan is a native of Turkey with decades of experience in the acquisition of natural stones throughout the world. He has strong connections to Italy and to his native country, Turkey, which has produced some of the world's most sought-after marble, granite, onyx and limestone species. His expertise in business development and commercial projects will definitely influence Dulcet Tile's future.

Pinar Lewis was hired as the East Coast Branch Manager and oversee Dulcet Tile's Northeast regional accounts, as well as to manage logistics through their newly acquired New Jersey warehouse. Ms. Lewis comes to Dulcet Tile with 40 years of architectural, interior design and urban planning experience.

What sets Dulcet Tile apart is their long history of manufacturing natural stone mosaic tiles for many vendors in their industry. Over 25 years of manufacturing experience for many notable tile vendors, Dulcet Tile noticed that the quality of the stone material decreased, joint spaces were unmonitored and the individual tesserae thicknesses were unregulated. Because of this, Dulcet Tile was formed to bring back to the marketplace, a more elegant mosaic tile, produced with higher standards. For example, Dulcet Tile only uses Grade A quality natural stones for better color consistency throughout their tile designs. In addition, their waterjet and hand-cut joint spacings range from 1.0 to 0.30 mm compared to 2.0 to 3.0 mm from comparable vendors. Wider and inconsistent joints expose the grains of sand used in the grout which often takes away and cheapens the elegant look of natural stone. Lastly, Dulcet Tile runs their natural stones through polishers and lathes more often than other stone manufacturers to ensure the correct finish and thicknesses are consistent. Dulcet Tile's focus on high quality production, a full inventory, and faster deliveries has contributed to their rapid expansion across the United States.

About Dulcet Tile:

Dulcet Tile offers industry leading design and artistic beauty in marble mosaic tile. They have created a new niche for elegant flooring and soothing wall coverings. Dulcet Tile brings decades of experience in both contemporary and classic designs, and each product can be customized to meet a client's unique tastes and needs. Dulcet Tile collections are designed with timeless elegance that are destined to impress for years to come. Always innovating and ushering new and artistic styles to the market, Dulcet Tile is the leader in elegant marble mosaics. For more information, go to www.dulcettile.com or call (714) 822-1237.

