Dulcolax® Enters Daily Digestive Wellness Space with new Gummies, that support Your Natural Gut Movement*

The brand's first daily gummy offers a delicious, stimulant-free product for helping to keep your digestive system running smoothly*

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dulcolax®, an Opella brand and the #1 doctor recommended laxative brand, today announced an expansion of its commitment to digestive health with the launch of Dulcolax Daily Gut Support Gummies. This magnesium-based supplement ushers in a new era for the brand as a proactive partner in digestive health.

Dulcolax Daily Gut Support Gummies in berry and orange flavors.

Addressing a growing demand for proactive health solutions, the brand is introducing a stimulant-free, daily gummy designed to seamlessly integrate into any wellness routine. This Magnesium-based supplement helps keep the digestive system running smoothly by working naturally with the body to enable water absorption, helping to hydrate and soften stool.*

"This is a groundbreaking moment for Dulcolax," said Emily Weber, North America Zone Lead at Dulcolax. "With the launch of Dulcolax Daily Gut Support Gummies, we're redefining how consumers approach gut health. By combining our trusted science with a delicious and convenient gummy format, we've made supporting digestive wellness not just effective, but enjoyable, and not just a daily task but a treat."

Designed for a gentler experience, the new gummies showed compelling results, with an impressive 88% of users noting their bowel movements were easier to pass* and 83% reporting they felt more comfortable*. Available in great-tasting Orange and Berry flavors, they contain no synthetic dyes or gelatin and are gluten free and vegetarian.

This launch positions Dulcolax as a key player in the proactive gut wellness space, offering an easy-to-integrate solution for consumers starting on or continuing their gut health journey. Dulcolax® Daily Gut Support Gummies are now available at a suggested retail price of $19.99 for a 60-count bottle. Consumers can find the new daily supplement on Amazon, at Walmart stores, and at other select retailers across the country. The recommended serving is three gummies daily with water.

About Dulcolax®

As the #1 laxative brand in the world, Dulcolax has been a leader in digestive relief for decades. With a deep commitment to science and consumer wellness, Dulcolax is expanding its mission to provide trusted, effective solutions for both episodic relief and proactive, daily gut health.

About Opella

Opella is the self-care challenger with the purest and third-largest portfolio in the Over-The-Counter (OTC) & Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements (VMS) market globally. Our mission is to bring health in people's hands by making self-care as simple as it should be. For half a billion consumers worldwide – and counting. At the core of this mission is our 100 loved brands, our 11,000-strong global team, our 13 best-in-class manufacturing sites and 4 specialized science and innovation development centers. Headquartered in France, Opella is the proud maker of many of the world's most loved brands, including Allegra, Buscopan, Doliprane, Dulcolax, Enterogermina, Essentiale and Mucosolvan. B Corp certified globally, we are active players in the journey towards healthier people and planet.

Find out more about our mission at www.opella.com.

Media Contacts:

Suzanne Jacobson

Head of Communications, North America

[email protected]

732-672-9031

Alexandra Taylor

SVP, Earned Media

[email protected]

201-739-5737

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Based on a 2-week in-home use test with 203 adults.

SOURCE Dulcolax