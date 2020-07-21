Dulles Greenway Appoints Renée N. Hamilton As CEO

"We are fortunate to have someone of Renée Hamilton's caliber and experience step into this role," said Pierce Homer, TRIP II Board Member and former Virginia Secretary of Transportation. "Renée is incredibly collaborative and a valuable expert on infrastructure and transportation operations. Her experience and commitment to the community and the Commonwealth will be invaluable, especially at this important moment as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to see improving mobility in the region putting more traffic on our region's roadways."

Ms. Hamilton joins the Greenway following a distinguished 32-year career at the Virginia Department of Transportation, where she served most recently as Deputy District Administrator for Northern Virginia. She studied Civil Engineering at South Carolina State University and holds a master's degree in Civil Engineering Management from Old Dominion University.

"I am delighted to be joining the team at the Greenway," said Ms. Hamilton. "Clearly, transportation issues are always on the minds of Northern Virginians, and the Dulles Greenway has been an innovative and vital part of our regional transportation network for the past 25 years—investing in the community and providing a safer, faster, and more reliable transportation experience in and around Loudoun County."

Ms. Hamilton's arrival, along with new independent board member Secretary Pierce Homer, underscores the Greenway's commitment to building a team with unique transportation expertise and deep understanding of Northern Virginia and the Commonwealth.

About TRIP II/Dulles Greenway

Toll Road Investors Partnership II, L.P. (TRIP II), headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, owns and operates the Dulles Greenway. The Dulles Greenway is a privately owned 14-mile toll road that provides a non-stop connection between Washington Dulles International Airport and Leesburg, Virginia. Dedicated to providing a safe, efficient and reliable transportation solution for communities in Northern Virginia since 1995, the Dulles Greenway has stood as an innovative model for advancing infrastructure through public and private cooperation.

