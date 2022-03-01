Dulse/Palmaria Market to Rise at CAGR of 9.5% during Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dulse/palmaria market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The global market was valued US$ 208.5 Mn in 2021 and the market is anticipated to attain valuation of US$ 513.2 Mn by 2031. The global dulse/palmaria market is anticipated to cross the volume of 105,464 tons by 2031. Proteins produced from red seaweeds, such as dulse, have more protein than traditional sources, including milk products, beef, and chicken. They also have complete essential amino acid (EAA) profiles. Moreover, for its high protein content, dulse-based products have tremendous possibilities to meet the nutritional needs of the expanding population.

Besides being a rich source of protein, bio-active components in the product give an extra health advantage to food producers to include in their products. Dulse is used to enhance the functional value of eggs, pasta, salads, sandwiches, soups, snacks, salts, and beverages. The bulk of seaweed is eaten, but its extracts are utilized in a broad range of items, including toothpaste, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and pet food products.

Dulse and Rugosa, a company specializing in botanicals from Maine islands, is working on a comprehensive line of seaweed shampoo bars for both women and men. Startups in the global dulse/palmaria market are taking notice of such innovations and avoiding the usage of plastic bottles in favor of seaweed shampoo bars. Seaweed shampoo bars are packaged entirely out of 100 % recycled paper. Startups are committed to low-plastic as well as low-waste production of hair care items to enhance their brand image and credentials. Companies are working on new shampoo formulas for various hair types, such as frizzy, curly, dry, and greasy hair.

Key Findings of Market Report

· Seaweed snacks are becoming increasingly popular, as they are delicious, salty, and nutritious. The high fiber content of seaweeds can help with digestion, but it can also induce stomach pain. As each gram of fiber goes up, eating many servings of seaweed each day is likely to result in exceeding the daily recommended amount of fiber. As a result, firms in the global dulse/palmaria market are raising consumer knowledge about the potential negative effects of seaweed snacks through the use of disclaimers on advertising, branding, and packaging activities.

The Pacific dulse protein is marketed as a high-quality source of bioactive peptides. Seaweed from the Pacific Northwest is being increasingly farmed as a food resource, and firms in the global dulse/palmaria market are putting more efforts into sourcing it. Companies are stepping up production of dulse dietary supplements, which has the ability to be a promising precursor for the development of bioactive peptides (BAPs) that help people enhance their metabolic health.

Increasing proliferation of dulse-based food items in the food & beverage industry has been fueled by breakthroughs in culinary science and growing consumption of vegan food products. The growing use of dulse-based products in nutraceuticals, animal feed, and cosmetics has fueled interest in the dulse industry throughout the world. Growing population as well as demand for organic fruits and vegetables is expected to boost the global dulse/palmaria market in the years to come.

There is an increasing need for seaweed-based products. Kelp and dulse are considered superfoods, as they are high in protein. Dulse is a great dietary ingredient since it includes significant concentrations of iodine, iron, calcium, potassium, and a wide range of minerals, vitamins, and trace elements. As a result of the surge in superfood consumption among consumers, the demand for microbial algae products is increasing across regions. Such high nutrient content is expected to propel the demand in the global dulse/palmaria market.

Global Dulse/Palmaria Market: Growth Drivers

Dulse or dulse-based products can be utilized as an alternative protein source or as a fishmeal globally. Many species of seaweeds have been discovered in feeding studies with fish, and they can be utilized to boost physiological activity, growth, stress response, feed utilization, disease resistance, carcass quality, and starvation tolerance. Seaweed cultivation is also the most rapidly expanding aquaculture industry.

Dulse has grown in popularity in the human nutraceuticals business in a number of developing as well as underdeveloped countries, where malnutrition is common. The global market is expected to benefit from a growth in demand for cyanobacteria, owing to its role in weight loss as well as rise in the number of fitness centers and health clubs. As a result, makers of seaweed-based items can target the global dulse/palmaria market for its usage across many industries.

Global Dulse/Palmaria Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Mendocino Sea Vegetable Company

Atlantic Holdfast Seaweed Company

Cornish Seaweed Company Ltd

Celtic Sea Spice Co

Bernard Jensen Products

Global Dulse/Palmaria Market: Segmentation

Form

Powder

Flakes

Liquid

End Use

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Retail/Household

Animal Feed

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

