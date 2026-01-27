Duluth Dental Studio Earns Consecutive 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist Honor from Find Local Doctors

Backed by a team of three distinguished dentists and numerous five-star patient reviews, Duluth Dental Studio continues to set the standard for comprehensive, patient-focused dental care in Gwinnett County.

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Find Local Doctors has recognized Duluth Dental Studio as a 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist, marking the practice's second consecutive year receiving this distinguished honor. The award, determined by verified patient reviews and satisfaction ratings, underscores the clinic's ongoing commitment to delivering efficient, empathetic, and expert dental care to the Duluth community and surrounding areas.

Duluth Dental Studio

What distinguishes Duluth Dental Studio is its multi-doctor approach to comprehensive oral health. The practice brings together Dr. Kimi Patel, Dr. Maulik Gandhi, and Dr. Adnan A. Hossain, each contributing unique expertise and perspectives to patient care. This collaborative model ensures patients have access to a broad range of dental knowledge while maintaining the personalized attention that has become the practice's hallmark. The team emphasizes transparent communication about treatment options and pricing, allowing patients to make informed decisions about their oral health.

The clinic offers a complete spectrum of dental services under one roof, from preventive cleanings and pediatric dentistry to advanced procedures including dental implants, SimplyClear aligners, and sedation dentistry. Patients requiring urgent attention benefit from the practice's same-day appointment availability, with those calling before noon often seen that day. The office integrates cutting-edge technology such as 3D digital intraoral scanning, laser-assisted hygiene services, Curodont, and Seal and Protect, enhancing diagnostic precision and treatment planning while reducing appointment times.

Patient comfort remains central to the Duluth Dental Studio experience. The modern facility features amenities including complimentary beverages, Wi-Fi, and entertainment options designed to create a relaxing atmosphere. One patient recently shared, "The entire staff was incredibly friendly and made me feel comfortable from the moment I walked in. They explained everything clearly and never made me feel rushed. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a new dental home."

"Earning this recognition for the second year in a row is a testament to our entire team's dedication," says Dr. Adnan A. Hossain. "We believe great dentistry goes beyond technical skill—it requires building genuine relationships with our patients, understanding their concerns, and creating treatment plans tailored to their individual needs. Every five-star review represents a patient who trusted us with their care, and we never take that responsibility lightly."

More About Duluth Dental Studio:

Duluth Dental Studio provides comprehensive dental services for patients of all ages in a state-of-the-art facility. Dr. Kimi Patel earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry and brings a patient-centered approach focused on education and personalized care. Dr. Maulik Gandhi holds his Doctor of Dental Surgery from Indiana University School of Dentistry and is an active member of the Academy of General Dentistry, known for his clear communication and comprehensive treatment planning. Dr. Adnan A. Hossain received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from New York University College of Dentistry, with supplemental training across multiple specialties including implants, orthodontics, and oral surgery, and completed his undergraduate studies at Vanderbilt University. The practice accepts most major PPO insurance plans and offers flexible payment options through CareCredit, Sunbit, and Cherry, along with an in-house Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan for patients without insurance. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.duluthdentalstudio.com or call (770) 696-4144. The office is located at 3575 Koger Blvd, Suite 160, Duluth, GA 30096.

Media Contact

Dipesh Patel

Duluth Dental Studio

(770) 696-4144

http://www.duluthdentalstudio.com

SOURCE Duluth Dental Studio