Duluth Trading Co. and Hasbro Unveil Nostalgic Collaboration

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duluth Trading Co., a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced its collaboration with Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, to launch a nostalgia-fueled collection in time for the holiday gifting season.

Duluth Trading x Hasbro

The Duluth x Hasbro collaboration reimagines some of Hasbro's most iconic childhood toys – including POTATO HEAD, LINCOLN LOGS, TONKA and TINKERTOY – through Duluth's best-selling Buck Naked® underwear and gift-giving go-tos. A curated assortment of these classic toys is also available in Duluth Trading retail stores and online, truly making a one-stop holiday gifting destination for the family.

Available for a limited time, the Duluth Trading x Hasbro collection includes:

Buck Naked® Crew Socks ($16.95): Men's and Women's socks are built for all-day comfort (and a few laughs). These socks are dressed up with POTATO HEAD patterns that'll put some personality in every step. Durable and never boring — just like the classics they're inspired by.

Men's and Women's socks are built for all-day comfort (and a few laughs). These socks are dressed up with POTATO HEAD patterns that'll put some personality in every step. Durable and never boring — just like the classics they're inspired by. Men's Buck Naked® Pattern Boxer Briefs ($24.50): With over 20,000 five-star reviews, Duluth's no-pinch, no-stink, no-sweat Buck Naked Pattern Boxer Briefs are now decked out with playful LINCOLN LOGS, POTATO HEAD, TINKERTOY, and TONKA patterns — straight from the toybox to the top drawer.

With over 20,000 five-star reviews, Duluth's no-pinch, no-stink, no-sweat Buck Naked Pattern Boxer Briefs are now decked out with playful LINCOLN LOGS, POTATO HEAD, TINKERTOY, and TONKA patterns — straight from the toybox to the top drawer. Men's Buck Naked® Wood LINCOLN LOGS Boxer Briefs ($24.50) : In an inspired and fitting move, the Duluth LINCOLN LOGS boxer briefs are an eco-friendly blend of recycled wood pulp (lyocell) and recycled poly/spandex. That means they're downy soft, wick sweat, and fight odor, too.

: In an inspired and fitting move, the Duluth LINCOLN LOGS boxer briefs are an eco-friendly blend of recycled wood pulp (lyocell) and recycled poly/spandex. That means they're downy soft, wick sweat, and fight odor, too. Women's Buck Naked® High Cut Underwear ($20.50): Smooth, stretchy, and made to stay put, now with cheeky MRS. POTATO HEAD and TINKERTOY prints. Comfort that plays nice all day long — no pinching, no creeping, no kidding.

Smooth, stretchy, and made to stay put, now with cheeky MRS. POTATO HEAD and TINKERTOY prints. Comfort that plays nice all day long — no pinching, no creeping, no kidding. Women's Buck Naked® Bralette ($29.50): Light support, zero pinch, all play. This Buck Naked® Bralette takes a nostalgic spin with MRS. POTATO HEAD and TINKERTOY patterns — proving grown-up comfort doesn't have to be so serious.

Light support, zero pinch, all play. This Buck Naked® Bralette takes a nostalgic spin with MRS. POTATO HEAD and TINKERTOY patterns — proving grown-up comfort doesn't have to be so serious. Classic Hasbro toys: TINKERTOY ($59.95) and LINCOLN LOGS ($74.95) sets will be available in-store and online while POTATO HEAD ($14.95) can be found in-store only.

"Everyone loves these classic toys. POTATO HEAD is an icon. Put a TONKA truck in front of anyone, myself included, and I'll be pushing it around making big-truck noises," said Ricker Schlecht, SVP of Product Development at Duluth Trading. "So, we felt compelled by childhood nostalgia to create a collection of unders, socks and bras perfect for holiday gifting."

"Duluth Trading brings the same kind of humor and craftsmanship to apparel that Hasbro brings to play," said Matt Proulx, Senior Vice President of Global Experiences, Partnerships and Music at Hasbro. "Together, we've created a collection that taps into the joy of childhood favorites like POTATO HEAD and LINCOLN LOGS in a fresh, lighthearted way for the holidays."

The Duluth x Hasbro collection is available beginning November 5, 2025, at Duluth Trading retail stores and online at DuluthTrading.com.

About Duluth Trading

Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading Co. caters to the lifestyle of the modern, self-reliant American. Duluth Trading's family of brands offer high-quality, solution-based apparel, accessories and gear for men and women to help them take on life with their own two hands. Duluth Trading honors its roots by creating the hardest-working products, backed by the "Superior Standard," and commits to providing outstanding customer service under the "No Bull Guarantee." To learn more, visit www.duluthtrading.com or one of the 65 Duluth Trading store locations nationwide.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

