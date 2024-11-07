Duluth Trading Co. Welcomes the American Cornhole League as Newest Brand Partner

Duluth named a sponsor of ACL's College Tailgate Tour, Pro Tour Events and National College Championships

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duluth Trading Co., a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, has partnered with the American Cornhole League (ACL) through March 31, 2025. The sponsorship includes on-site, media, and branding activations for Duluth Trading during ACL's College Tailgate Tour, Pro Tour events, and National College Championships.

Since launching in 2016, the ACL has become one of the fastest growing sports in the world. The league's tagline, "Anyone can play, anyone can win," along with its ability to be played anywhere, has the league on a fast track for success. The ACL hosts a variety of pro and amateur events.

"We are so excited to be partnering with the American Cornhole League and sponsor this season's events," said Garth Weber, SVP of Brand & Marketing at Duluth Trading Company. "Not only does ACL mirror our love of having fun and working hard, but Cornhole, as a sport, is something we passionately play. How could we not when it uses technical terms like 'Cowpie,' 'Woody,' and 'Dadhole'? Game recognizes game."

"We're thrilled to partner with Duluth Trading Co., with its wide array of apparel that is perfect for both the professional and casual cornhole player," added Stacey Moore, Founder of American Cornhole League. "We hope that this is just the start of a beautiful long-term relationship and are proud to have Duluth involved in a number of our upcoming events."

The Wisconsin-based retailer helped kick off ACL's 2024 season with the College Tailgate Tour, bringing cornhole to eight college campuses during their football tailgate events. The Tailgate Tour started in September and will continue through November, with Duluth and ACL popping up in co-branded tents and hosting cornhole games against Pro ACL athletes. The remaining Tailgate Tour stops include:

Nov. 9 : Mississippi State University versus University of Tennessee in Knoxville , Tenn.

: versus , Tenn. Nov. 16 : University of Missouri versus University of South Carolina in Columbia , S.C.

: versus , S.C. Nov. 23 : Pittsburgh University versus University of Louisville in Louisville, Ky.

: versus in Nov. 30 : Texas Christian University versus University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio

Additionally, Duluth Trading is a title sponsor of the 2024-2025 ACL Pro Tour, with entitlements during the Rock Hill, S.C. Open Event on October 4 and Hamilton, Ohio Open Event on November 15. Duluth will also sponsor the 2024 National College Cornhole Championships from January 2 through January 5.

All events will be broadcasted on ESPN Networks and available to stream on ESPN+ and ACL Cornhole TV. For more information, please visit www.duluthtrading.com or www.iplaycornhole.com .

About Duluth Trading

Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading Co. caters to the lifestyle of the modern, self-reliant American. Duluth Trading's family of brands offer high-quality, solution-based apparel, accessories and gear for men and women to help them take on life with their own two hands. Duluth Trading honors its roots by creating the hardest-working products, backed by the "Superior Standard," and commits to providing outstanding customer service under the "No Bull Guarantee." To learn more, visit www.duluthtrading.com or one of the 65 Duluth Trading store locations nationwide.

About American Cornhole League

The American Cornhole League is the worldwide governing body for professional, competitive, and recreational cornhole. The ACL provides the premier cornhole engagement experience by setting the standards for cornhole technology, media, and equipment. For more information on the ACL, visit www.iplaycornhole.com . Anyone can play, anyone can win!

