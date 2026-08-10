Duluth Trading Takes the Field as Official Outfitter of the Minnesota Twins Grounds Crew

The three-year partnership brings Duluth's workwear heritage to the heart of Twins Territory

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duluth Trading, a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced a new three-year partnership with the Minnesota Twins that celebrates the hard work behind every game and puts the people who make it all possible front and center.

Duluth Trading x Minnesota Twins

Beginning with the 2026 season, Duluth Trading is a proud partner of the Minnesota Twins, with a collaboration spanning Target Field and Duluth's ten retail locations throughout Twins Territory. Built around a shared appreciation for hard work, the partnership extends well beyond traditional sponsorship, creating new opportunities to celebrate everyone who contributes to the game, from the grounds crew preparing the field before first pitch to the fans filling the stands.

"Baseball has always been about more than what happens between the foul lines," said Garth Weber, SVP of Brand and Marketing at Duluth Trading. "It's the dedication of the crews who arrive before sunrise, the traditions families share from generation to generation and the communities that rally behind their hometown team. That's exactly the kind of story Duluth Trading is proud to be part of."

As part of the partnership, Duluth Trading will become the presenting partner of the Minnesota Twins Grounds Crew, outfitting the team with durable apparel built to handle every season. Duluth will also outfit T.C. Bear and T.C. Bear's Squad, bringing the brand's signature style to some of the most recognizable faces at Target Field. Throughout each season, fans will encounter Duluth Trading across Twins experiences, from a dedicated takeover game and interactive plaza activations.

"Our organization takes tremendous pride in the many hardworking people behind the scenes who help create an incredible experience at Target Field every day," said Drew DeHart, Vice President of Brand Partnerships, Minnesota Twins. "Duluth Trading understands and celebrates that same work ethic, making this a partnership that's authentic to who we are. We're excited to bring fans new experiences and to recognize Major League Baseball's best Grounds Crew – who show up and work through heat, rain, snow and sleet to make Twins baseball possible."

The partnership will come to life across Duluth Trading's 10 retail locations throughout Twins Territory, connecting baseball fans with exclusive promotions, community programming and in-store opportunities throughout the season. Duluth's mobile Big Dam Van pop-up will also be integrated into select games and tailgate activations.

For more information, visit www.duluthtrading.com/content/big-dam-van.

About Duluth Trading

Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading Co. caters to the lifestyle of the modern, self-reliant American. Duluth Trading's family of brands offer high-quality, solution-based apparel, accessories and gear for men and women to help them take on life with their own two hands. Duluth Trading honors its roots by creating the hardest-working products, backed by the "Superior Standard," and commits to providing outstanding customer service under the "No Bull Guarantee." To learn more, visit www.duluthtrading.com or one of the 60+ Duluth Trading store locations nationwide.

About the Minnesota Twins

Established in 1961, the Minnesota Twins are a professional Major League Baseball franchise competing in the American League Central division. Based in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, the organization plays its home games at the award-winning Target Field. Committed to competitive excellence on the field and impactful community engagement in the Upper Midwest, the Twins organization is owned and operated by the Pohlad family. For more information on the club, visit the Official Minnesota Twins Website.

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SOURCE Duluth Trading Company