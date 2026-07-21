Duluth Trading Brings Mobile Shopping Experience to Summer Events Nationwide

New Bigger Dam Van expands the brand's experiential tour, bringing shopping, gear and giveaways directly to fans at fairs, festivals and sporting events

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duluth Trading, a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, is hitting the road this summer with not one, but two larger-than-life experiences. Following the success of last year's Big Dam Van tour, the fan-favorite mobile pop-up returns alongside the debut of an all-new Bigger Dam Van: the brand's first mobile retail experience that allows consumers to browse and purchase apparel, workwear, underwear and accessories directly from the vehicle at events across the country.

Duluth Trading's Big Dam Van and Bigger Dam Van

While the original Big Dam Van continues its journey to beloved events in key Duluth Trading communities, including Minnesota Twins home games, Soccer Capital Summer watch parties at the Sporting KC stadium in Kansas City and the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture in Oshkosh, the Bigger Dam Van will roll into major regional events with a larger, 30-foot cargo van and expanded 30' x 30' mobile showroom stocked with Fire Hose® workwear, Heirloom gardening apparel, Buck Naked® underwear and limited-edition collaborations with like-minded brands. With two vans on the road this summer, Duluth Trading is doubling its reach, showing up at twice as many events and giving even more hardworking folks the chance to engage with the brand up close.

"Last year, we went on the road to meet our customers where they live, work and play," said Garth Weber, SVP of Brand, Marketing and Ecommerce. "To build on that initiative, we are expanding our fleet. Introducing a second van and our first-ever mobile retail experience allows us to scale our footprint, bringing Duluth's unique brand of humor and industrial-strength gear to more communities than ever before."

Whether stepping inside the Big Dam Van's workwear-inspired setup or browsing the Bigger Dam Van's mobile showroom, visitors can get hands-on with Duluth Trading's toughest gear, from Fire Hose® workwear, Heirloom gardening apparel and Buck Naked® underwear to customer-favorite apparel and accessories. Fans can also enjoy games, prizes, giveaways (while supplies last) and snap a photo inside Duluth Trading's massively oversized pair of underwear.

Upcoming stops are listed below, and events will be added throughout the year:

Summer 2026 Bigger Dam Van Stops:

July 21-25: Utah Days of '47 Rodeo | Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Days of '47 Rodeo | Salt Lake City, UT July 30: Red Butte Garden & Arboretum Outdoor Concert Series | Salt Lake City, UT

Red Butte Garden & Arboretum Outdoor Concert Series | Salt Lake City, UT Aug. 1: Sandy Farmers Market | Sandy, UT

Sandy Farmers Market | Sandy, UT Aug. 7-16: 86th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally | Sturgis, SD

86th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally | Sturgis, SD Aug. 21-23: Overland Expo Mountain West | Loveland, CO

Overland Expo Mountain West | Loveland, CO Aug. 27-Sept. 7: Minnesota State Fair | St. Paul, MN

Summer 2026 Big Dam Van Stops:

July 20-26: Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) | Oshkosh, WI

Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) | Oshkosh, WI Aug. 15-19: Target Field | Minneapolis, MN

Target Field | Minneapolis, MN Aug. 28-30: Target Field | Minneapolis, MN

Target Field | Minneapolis, MN Sept. 10: Sporting Kansas City | Kansas City, KS

To learn more about Duluth Trading's Big Dam Van tour and local activations, visit https://www.duluthtrading.com/content/big-dam-van.

About Duluth Trading

Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading Co. caters to the lifestyle of the modern, self-reliant American. Duluth Trading's family of brands offer high-quality, solution-based apparel, accessories and gear for men and women to help them take on life with their own two hands. Duluth Trading honors its roots by creating the hardest-working products, backed by the "Superior Standard," and commits to providing outstanding customer service under the "No Bull Guarantee." To learn more, visit www.duluthtrading.com or one of the 65 Duluth Trading store locations nationwide.

Media Contact:

TURNER Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Duluth Trading Company