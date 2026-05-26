Duluth Trading® and Old Milwaukee® Celebrate Summer with Limited-Edition Apparel and Gear

"No-fuss" gear and beer for hardworking folks with Midwestern quirk

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duluth Trading Co., a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced a limited-edition collaboration with Old Milwaukee, the namesake beer from America's brewing capitol.

Duluth Trading x Old Milwaukee

Inspired by backyard barbecues, garage hangs, fishing trips and long summer weekends, the Duluth Trading x Old Milwaukee collection is built for wherever there's fun to be had. The 12-piece capsule features apparel, accessories and gear designed for consumers who appreciate cold beer, good company and durable products that are made to last.

"Both Duluth Trading and Old Milwaukee share deep Midwestern roots and a straightforward approach to creating products people can count on," said Ricker Schlecht, SVP of Product Development at Duluth Trading. "This collaboration captures the spirit of summer gatherings and celebrates hardworking folks who know how to punch the clock and enjoy themselves afterward."

The Duluth Trading x Old Milwaukee limited quantity, unlimited leisure collection includes:

BBQ Shirt ($44.50) : The ultimate backyard shirt, made with lightweight and breathable 100% cotton poplin fabric and Duluth's signature, free-moving Reach Gussets®.

: The ultimate backyard shirt, made with lightweight and breathable 100% cotton poplin fabric and Duluth's signature, free-moving Reach Gussets®. BBQ Shorts ($49.50) : Easy pull-on comfort and five pockets for grilling gear, plus a dedicated can-holder pocket at the thigh that keeps hands free.

: Easy pull-on comfort and five pockets for grilling gear, plus a dedicated can-holder pocket at the thigh that keeps hands free. Buck Naked® Pattern Boxer Briefs ($24.50) : Duluth's best-selling underwear promises a no-pinch, no-stink, no-sweat wear, now available in two limited-edition Old Milwaukee prints.

: Duluth's best-selling underwear promises a no-pinch, no-stink, no-sweat wear, now available in two limited-edition Old Milwaukee prints. Heritage Beer Pocket Hoodie ($59.50) : Features a special hands-free compartment sized just right to hold a can of your favorite brew.

: Features a special hands-free compartment sized just right to hold a can of your favorite brew. Heritage Pullover Crew Sweatshirt ($49.50) : Pre-broken-in comfort with extra washing and brushed-back fleece that's ready for action from the very first wear.

: Pre-broken-in comfort with extra washing and brushed-back fleece that's ready for action from the very first wear. Acoustic Tee ($29.50) : Cut for an easy, untucked fit with a soft cotton-poly blend that wears like a longtime favorite.

: Cut for an easy, untucked fit with a soft cotton-poly blend that wears like a longtime favorite. Truck Stop Hat ($19.95) : Designed with a padded front panel, open mesh back and co-branded Duluth Trading x Old Milwaukee graphics.

: Designed with a padded front panel, open mesh back and co-branded Duluth Trading x Old Milwaukee graphics. BBQ Straw Hat ($44.95) : Built to keep wearers cool and protected all summer long, featuring a limited-edition co-branded print on the interior lining.

: Built to keep wearers cool and protected all summer long, featuring a limited-edition co-branded print on the interior lining. BBQ Grilling Apron ($49.95) : Cleverly designed with dedicated tool pockets, a removable bottle opener, utility loops and two "bevy" pockets for a couple of cold Old Milwaukee brews.

: Cleverly designed with dedicated tool pockets, a removable bottle opener, utility loops and two "bevy" pockets for a couple of cold Old Milwaukee brews. Insulated Bevy Bandolier ($39.95) : This one-of-a-kind tailgating companion holds a full six-pack of canned beverages inside a freezable insulated zip-up sleeve. A detachable koozie with the same freezable insulation keeps a fresh drink within arm's reach, while an easy-grab handle adds grab-and-go portability.

: This one-of-a-kind tailgating companion holds a full six-pack of canned beverages inside a freezable insulated zip-up sleeve. A detachable koozie with the same freezable insulation keeps a fresh drink within arm's reach, while an easy-grab handle adds grab-and-go portability. Insulated Bucket Master Party Cooler ($74.95): Convert any five-gallon bucket into the ultimate party cooler. Equipped with five insulated can-slip pockets, a reinforced lid that doubles as a sturdy seat, carabiner loops, a built-in bottle opener and a mesh bottom for quick and easy ice draining.

"Old Milwaukee has always been about bringing people together with an easygoing, authentic attitude," said Stacy Winterburn, Sr. Brand Manager at Old Milwaukee. "Partnering with Duluth Trading allowed us to create a collection that feels true to both brands: practical, unpretentious and ready for everything from cookouts to campground weekends."

The limited-edition Duluth Trading x Old Milwaukee collection is available now exclusively on duluthtrading.com and in select Duluth Trading retail locations while supplies last. Intended for consumers 21 and older. Please enjoy responsibly.

About Duluth Trading

Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading Co. caters to the lifestyle of the modern, self-reliant American. Duluth Trading's family of brands offer high-quality, solution-based apparel, accessories and gear for men and women to help them take on life with their own two hands. Duluth Trading honors its roots by creating the hardest-working products, backed by the "Superior Standard," and commits to providing outstanding customer service under the "No Bull Guarantee." To learn more, visit www.duluthtrading.com or one of the 65 Duluth Trading store locations nationwide.

About Old Milwaukee Beer

First brewed in 1849, Old Milwaukee is the name-sake beer from America's brewing capitol. Old Milwaukee was first introduced by the Schlitz Brewing Company as a way to bottle up the spirit of the Midwest and share a quality brew at an easy price.

Old Milwaukee is steeped in American tradition and heritage. For over 160 years, Old Milwaukee has been providing a variety of beers for every life stage of drinking, like our smooth-tasting classic Lager, easy-drinking Light Lager, and great tasting Non- Alcoholic Beer. Beer Built Right.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Duluth Trading Company