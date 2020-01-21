DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC. Has Expanded Operations to Miami

NEW CASTLE, Del., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC. has announced the expansion of its operations to the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (OPF).

Dumont will be opening its new offices at OPF, effective Feb. 1, 2020. "With our maintenance team already serving our aircraft throughout Florida, and to better serve our expanding charter operations in the area, Miami was a natural location for a new base of operations," says Joe Martin, Dumont's Chief Business Officer. "We're excited to be in Miami – it allows us to better serve our existing clients, and it provides opportunities for growth in all lines of our business," added Martin.

About DUMONT AVIATION GROUP

DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC. is a proven leader in executive and commercial jet aviation. Our team specializes in aircraft charter, management, sales, maintenance, paint, interior and parts sales from our established FAA Part 135 and Part 145 operations in Allentown, PA; New Castle, DE; Bloomington, IL; and Fort Worth, TX, and from our sales offices in New Castle, Orlando and Nashville. Dumont JETS is Dumont's premier aircraft sales, management and charter division serving clients throughout the country. Dumont MRO, the maintenance repair and overhaul division, offers high-quality workmanship and unparalleled customer service from our four bases of operations. And Dumont PARTS, the aircraft parts division, provides customers with quick service and affordable and reliable aircraft parts backed with exceptional customer support from our PARTS team. Together, JETS, MRO and PARTS offer a premium turn-key solution for private aviation clients. Adventure begins here.

Contact Information:

DUMONT AVIATION GROUP

Joseph Martin, Chief Business Officer

joe.martin@dumontaviation.com

Related Files

Miami-Opa Locka Airport Press Release - January 21 2020.pdf

Related Links

Dumont Aviation Group Website

SOURCE DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC.

Related Links

https://www.dumontaviation.com/

