Dumont JETS Continues as a Wingman Certified Operator

NEW CASTLE, Del., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC. is proud to announce that Dumont JETS continues to be recognized as a Wyvern Wingman Certified Operator.

The Wyvern Wingman certification is widely considered one of the most reputable and recognized safety standards in the aviation industry. As Wyvern points out, "Wingman Certified Operators are an elite group who align their practices with professional international industry standards."

"Achieving the status of Wingman, and maintaining that status, is a major accomplishment for the entire organization and reflective of the rigorous measures and processes we implement daily to ensure the safety of our clients," says Ed Zimmerman, Dumont's Director of Safety. "We're a safety-first organization, so we're particularly proud to be recognized as one of the safest operators in the industry," Zimmerman added.

About DUMONT AVIATION GROUP

DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC. is a proven leader in executive and commercial jet aviation. Our team specializes in aircraft charter, management, sales, maintenance, and parts from our established FAA Part 135 and Part 145 operations in Allentown, PA; New Castle, DE; and Bloomington, IL, and from our offices in New Castle, Orlando, Nashville and Miami. Dumont JETS is Dumont's premier aircraft sales, management and charter division serving clients throughout the country and internationally. Dumont MRO, the maintenance repair and overhaul division, delivers high-quality workmanship and unparalleled customer service from our three bases of operation. And Dumont PARTS, the aircraft parts division, provides customers with quick service and affordable and reliable aircraft parts backed with exceptional customer support from our PARTS team. Together, JETS, MRO and PARTS offers a premium turn-key solution for private aviation clients. Adventure begins here.

Contact Information:

DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC.

Joseph Martin, Chief Business Officer

[email protected]

