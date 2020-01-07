Dumont JETS Named Official Aviation Partner of LPGA Tour's Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Resorts, a global leader in the hospitality, vacation ownership and entertainment industries, is pleased to announce Dumont JETS as the official aviation partner of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions™ Presented by Insurance Office of America. This is the second year Dumont JETS, a premier charter source for both business and personal travel, has partnered with the unique golf event held Jan. 16-19, 2020 at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando.

As part of their sponsorship of the 2020 event, Dumont JETS will be bringing their new eye-catching Falcon 2000 exhibit, which will allow guests to experience what it's like to climb aboard one of the company's luxurious private jets. The Dumont JETS fleet includes 17 Falcon 2000 jets, which carry up to 10 passengers.

"We are excited to have Dumont JETS return this year as the official aviation partner of the tournament and can't wait for attendees to check out their Falcon 2000 exhibit," said Mike Flaskey, CEO of Diamond Resorts. "With a fleet of luxurious private jets, Dumont JETS offers a unique travel experience that aligns perfectly with what we aim to deliver with the one-of-a-kind Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions event."

The tournament will bring together LPGA Tour winners from the past two seasons to play side-by-side with celebrities including NBA champion Ray Allen; Super Bowl XVIII MVP Marcus Allen; MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz; two-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander; Pro Bowl linebacker Brian Urlacher; TV personality Ben Higgins, "The Office" actor Brian Baumgartner, comedian Larry the Cable Guy, and many more.

A total of 35 LPGA professionals qualified for the event and to date, more than 20 have committed to compete including Brittany Lincicome, Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda and defending champion, Eun-Hee Ji. Additional LPGA champions and celebrity commitments will be announced closer to the tournament date. The LPGA champions will play 72 holes of stroke play for $1.2 million in official prize money, while the sports and entertainment celebrities compete using a modified Stableford scoring format for their own $500,000 purse.

Tickets to the nationally-televised tournament and concerts are available at DiamondLPGA.com.

About Dumont JETS

Dumont JETS is your premier charter source for both business and personal travel. The Dumont JETS team will find the perfect aircraft to fit your travel demands, so you have complete control of your travel experience. Dumont JETS provides private jet charter services, jet card membership, private jet sales, and aircraft management. Dumont JETS offers each client exceptional service with an emphasis on safety and comfort. Experience excellence in private aviation with Dumont JETS. Visit http://www.DumontJETS.com to view our fleet of private jets and learn more.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

To learn more about Diamond Resorts, visit DiamondResorts.com or follow @DiamondResorts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about the tournament and behind the scenes look, visit DiamondLPGA.com or follow @TheVacationDR on Twitter and Instagram. Join the social conversation with #DiamondLPGA.

SOURCE Diamond Resorts