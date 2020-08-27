Dumont JETS Recognized as a Stage 2 IS-BAO Registered Company

NEW CASTLE, Del., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC. is proud to announce that its charter company Dumont JETS is now recognized as a Stage 2 IS-BAO Registered Company.

IS-BAO is specifically formulated for business aviation and accepted worldwide as the benchmark for safety and efficiency in business aircraft operations. Hundreds of operators on all continents around the world have adopted IS-BAO as the definitive standard for flight operations. Dumont has graduated to "Stage Two" which means that IS-BAO has determined that Dumont's safety management activities are appropriately targeted and that safety risks are being effectively managed.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Stage 2 IS-BAO Registered Company," says Joe Martin, Dumont's Chief Business Officer. "This not only validates our great team of professionals who make flying with Dumont an experience like no other, but it demonstrates our commitment to safety – when you fly with Dumont you are flying one of the safest fleets in the world," Martin added.

DUMONT AVIATION GROUP, INC. is a proven leader in executive and commercial jet aviation. Our team specializes in aircraft charter, management, sales, maintenance, and parts from our established FAA Part 135 and Part 145 operations in Allentown, PA; New Castle, DE; and Bloomington, IL, and from our offices in New Castle, Orlando, Nashville and Miami. Dumont JETS is Dumont's premier aircraft sales, management and charter division serving clients throughout the country and internationally. Dumont MRO, the maintenance repair and overhaul division, delivers high-quality workmanship and unparalleled customer service from our three bases of operation. And Dumont PARTS, the aircraft parts division, provides customers with quick service and affordable and reliable aircraft parts backed with exceptional customer support from our PARTS team. Together, JETS, MRO and PARTS offers a premium turn-key solution for private aviation clients. Adventure begins here.

