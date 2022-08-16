Dumplings Market Size to Grow by USD 4.01 billion, Several Dumpling Varieties to Drive Growth - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along

Dumplings Market 2021-2025:Scope

The dumplings market report covers the following areas:

Dumplings Market 2021-2025:Segmentation

Geography

APAC: This region will account for 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and the increasing demand for convenience foods. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China , Japan , and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the dumplings market in APAC.

Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Filling

Non-vegetarian Filling: The non-vegetarian filling segment will be the largest revenue-generating segment during the forecast period. The most common stuffing used in dumplings is meat. Pork, chicken, seafood, beef, and lamb are the most popular meat fillings. Thus, the rise in demand for dumplings with non-vegetarian fillings will positively impact the segment growth during the forecast period.



Vegetarian Filling

Dumplings Market 2021-2025:Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the dumplings market, including Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, CJ CheilJedang Corp., General Mills Inc., Hakka PTY Ltd., InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc., NH Foods Ltd., Sanquan Food Co. Ltd., Wayfong LLC, and Wei-Chuan USA Inc.

Dumplings Market 2021-2025:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist dumplings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dumplings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dumplings market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dumplings market vendors

Dumplings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.65 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, Russian Federation, US, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, CJ CheilJedang Corp., General Mills Inc., Hakka PTY Ltd., InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc., NH Foods Ltd., Sanquan Food Co. Ltd., Wayfong LLC, and Wei-Chuan USA Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis- Packaged foods and meats

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Filling

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Filling - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Filling

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Filling

5.3 Non-vegetarian filling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Non-vegetarian filling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Non-vegetarian filling - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Vegetarian filling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Vegetarian filling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Vegetarian filling - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Filling

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Filling

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Exhibit 43: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 46: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc

Exhibit 47: Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc - Overview



Exhibit 48: Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc - Segment focus

10.5 CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Exhibit 51: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 52: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 53: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 General Mills Inc .

Exhibit 55: General Mills Inc. - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 56: General Mills Inc. - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: General Mills Inc. - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

10.7 Hakka PTY Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Hakka PTY Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Hakka PTY Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Hakka PTY Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 62: InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 NH Foods Ltd.

10.10 Sanquan Food Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Sanquan Food Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Sanquan Food Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Sanquan Food Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Wayfong LLC

Exhibit 72: Wayfong LLC - Overview



Exhibit 73: Wayfong LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Wayfong LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Wei-Chuan USA Inc.

Exhibit 75: Wei-Chuan USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 76: Wei-Chuan USA Inc. - Product and service

Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 77: Wei-Chuan USA Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 79: Research Methodology



Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 81: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations

