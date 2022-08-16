Dumplings Market Size to Grow by USD 4.01 billion, Several Dumpling Varieties to Drive Growth - Technavio

Aug 16, 2022, 03:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Several dumpling varieties are driving the growth of the dumpling market. Every region has its own version of dumplings in different shapes, sizes, flavors, and fillings. For instance, in Asia, dumplings are mainly prepared in countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and South Korea. In North America, some of the dumpling varieties include tortilla dumplings, chicken dumplings, strawberry dumplings, ham dumplings, and others. In Europe, dumplings such as Gnocchi, Kartoffelknoedel, Khinkali, Ravioli, Pitepalts, and others are highly popular. Such products are easily available across most retail channels. Hence, the demand for dumplings will continue to grow during the forecast period.
The dumplings market size is expected to grow by USD 4.01 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Dumplings Market 2021-2025:Scope
The dumplings market report covers the following areas:
Dumplings Market 2021-2025:Segmentation
- Geography
- APAC: This region will account for 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and the increasing demand for convenience foods. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the dumplings market in APAC.
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
- Filling
- Non-vegetarian Filling: The non-vegetarian filling segment will be the largest revenue-generating segment during the forecast period. The most common stuffing used in dumplings is meat. Pork, chicken, seafood, beef, and lamb are the most popular meat fillings. Thus, the rise in demand for dumplings with non-vegetarian fillings will positively impact the segment growth during the forecast period.
- Vegetarian Filling
Dumplings Market 2021-2025:Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the dumplings market, including Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, CJ CheilJedang Corp., General Mills Inc., Hakka PTY Ltd., InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc., NH Foods Ltd., Sanquan Food Co. Ltd., Wayfong LLC, and Wei-Chuan USA Inc.
Dumplings Market 2021-2025:Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist dumplings market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the dumplings market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the dumplings market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dumplings market vendors
|
Dumplings Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 4.01 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.65
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 53%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, Russian Federation, US, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, CJ CheilJedang Corp., General Mills Inc., Hakka PTY Ltd., InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc., NH Foods Ltd., Sanquan Food Co. Ltd., Wayfong LLC, and Wei-Chuan USA Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis- Packaged foods and meats
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Filling
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Filling - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Filling
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Filling
- 5.3 Non-vegetarian filling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Non-vegetarian filling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Non-vegetarian filling - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Vegetarian filling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Vegetarian filling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Vegetarian filling - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Filling
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Filling
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 43: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 46: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc
- Exhibit 47: Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 48: Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 50: Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc - Segment focus
- 10.5 CJ CheilJedang Corp.
- Exhibit 51: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 53: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 General Mills Inc.
- Exhibit 55: General Mills Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: General Mills Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: General Mills Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: General Mills Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Hakka PTY Ltd.
- Exhibit 59: Hakka PTY Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Hakka PTY Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: Hakka PTY Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc.
- Exhibit 62: InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 NH Foods Ltd.
- 10.10 Sanquan Food Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 69: Sanquan Food Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Sanquan Food Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: Sanquan Food Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Wayfong LLC
- Exhibit 72: Wayfong LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Wayfong LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: Wayfong LLC - Key offerings
- 10.12 Wei-Chuan USA Inc.
- Exhibit 75: Wei-Chuan USA Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Wei-Chuan USA Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Wei-Chuan USA Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 79: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 81: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations
