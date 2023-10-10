Dumplings Market to grow by USD 4.82 billion from 2022 to 2027 Availability of several dumpling varieties to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dumplings market size is expected to grow by USD 4.82 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of several varieties of dumplings are notably driving the dumpling market. However, factors such as frequent dumplings product recalls may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), type (non-vegetarian filling and vegetarian filling), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size, forecast, and research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dumplings Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel comprises hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty stores, department stores, and a variety of retailers. In addition, there is an increase in the number of tea brands in stock as well as extending their shelf life for frozen foods such as dumplings in supermarkets and hypermarkets. There is an increasing preference for the offline segment by consumers due to the easy accessibility, quicker access, and extremely attractive purchasing options such as exchange offers. The presence of dumplings in offline stores will improve product visibility and draw more customers, thereby fuelling impulse purchases. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which, in turn, will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC accounts for 53% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The origins of the dumplings are in China and there is a significant popularity across various APAC countries. Some of the major countries in APAC which are significantly contributing to the growth of the market in the region include China, Japan, and South Korea. In addition, there is a growing popularity for local and regional cuisine which is positively impacting the market growth in the region. Several factors such as rising consumer interest in ready-to-eat food products, such as packaged dumplings, increasing urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing demand for convenience foods are expected to drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The dumplings market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Din Tai Fung, Famous Gyoza Co. Ltd. , General Mills Inc., Gubok Dumplings, Hakka PTY Ltd., Humpty Dumplings, Impossible Foods Inc., J and J Snack Foods Corp., Nestle SA, OHSHO FOOD SERVICE Corporation, Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings , Synear Food Co. Ltd, The Dumpling Company, Wei-Chuan USA Inc., NH Foods Ltd., and Seawaves Frozen Food Pte Ltd.

View Free PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The artificial sweetener market size is projected to increase by USD 2,017.87 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% between 2022 and 2027.

The poke foods market size is projected to increase by USD 849.19 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.53% between 2022 and 2027.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio