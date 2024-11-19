Dumpsters.com Celebrates 10 Years of Waste Removal and Unveils National Partnership Program

WESTLAKE, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dumpsters.com is celebrating a decade of success. Since its establishment in 2014, Dumpsters.com has revolutionized the dumpster rental experience for homeowners, contractors and businesses nationwide. Now the company is doubling down on its mission to be the most customer-centric company in the industry.

Ten years ago, Mark Campbell and John Fenn saw a need for innovative waste removal and officially launched Dumpsters.com. At the time, renting a dumpster was complicated with deliveries and pickups often being missed or late. Dumpsters.com set out to become the best waste management company in North America by understanding its customers inside-out. In 2018, the company developed an account-based model that provides general contractors a single point of contact to manage projects. In 2023, Dumpsters.com added jobsite services like portable sanitation and storage containers to meet the needs of enterprise-level customers.

This centralized service provides a streamlined solution for contractors and businesses with nationwide operations.

National Partnership Program: A New Era in Streamlined Waste Removal

To mark this milestone anniversary and further support its growing customer base, Dumpsters.com is excited to announce the launch of its National Partnership Program . This centralized service provides a streamlined solution for contractors and businesses with nationwide operations:

24/7 Online Portal: Manage jobs, schedule services, and track spending in real-time.

Manage jobs, schedule services, and track spending in real-time. One Point of Contact: Eliminate the hassle of managing multiple vendors with a dedicated Dumpsters.com representative.

Eliminate the hassle of managing multiple vendors with a dedicated Dumpsters.com representative. Nationwide Network: Access reliable dumpster rental services and site services wherever your projects are located.

Access reliable dumpster rental services and site services wherever your projects are located. Consolidated Billing & Unified Terms: Simplify your accounting with one invoice and one clear service agreement.

Simplify your accounting with one invoice and one clear service agreement. Proven Track Record: Benefit from Dumpsters.com's industry-leading 98% on-time delivery rate and 98% customer satisfaction rating, along with an average project time savings of over 5 hours.

"We are incredibly proud of the impact we've made on the waste removal industry over the past decade," says Kyle Braun, CEO. "The National Partnership Program is a natural evolution for us, allowing us to better serve our growing customer base and deliver even greater operational efficiencies. We remain committed to providing exceptional service and helping our customers 'clear the way for what's next."

About Dumpsters.com

Dumpsters.com is an innovative waste management company that specializes in dumpster rentals and other site services. Founded in 2014, Dumpsters.com is based in Westlake, Ohio, and has a nationwide reach, providing dumpster rental services to homeowners, contractors and businesses alike. https://www.dumpsters.com/about/company

