Dun & Bradstreet Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet announced today that it has achieved Advanced Technology Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). This designation recognizes the commercial data and analytics company for providing proven technology and deep expertise that helps B2B organizations of virtually all sizes digitally transform by embracing data and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions across all phases of the customer acquisition and retention lifecycles.

In addition, the company gained AWS Digital Customer Experience (DCX) Competency status. The AWS Competency Program was created to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with broad industry experience to support the seamless integration and deployment of scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions.

For B2B customers, these achievements provide peace of mind and further validation of Dun & Bradstreet's demonstrated Digital Customer Experience technical proficiency and proven success in helping to empower customers with the data and insights they need to create personalized marketing experiences and improve business performance. To receive this designation, APN Partners must pass a comprehensive and detailed architecture, security and data privacy technical review, possess deep and certified AWS expertise, as well as deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Deepening our relationship with AWS helps us to deliver on the promise to meet customers' needs in modern ways," said Michael Bird, President of Sales & Marketing Solutions at Dun & Bradstreet. "The rigorous qualifications of the program also indicate the shared commitment that we have to provide the highest levels of security, privacy, and technical expertise to our customers."

These designations will further enable Dun & Bradstreet to leverage AWS's engineering, technical support, sales, and marketing resources to deliver more innovation and cost-efficiencies to customers faster. They will also allow the company to respond quickly to customer business needs and to remain at the forefront of industry standards, information security, and best practices.

Dun & Bradstreet has been working with AWS for a long time, utilizing the platform to complete hundreds of deployments and support thousands of users worldwide. The company also became a qualified provider in AWS Data Exchange, a new service that makes it easy for millions of AWS customers to securely find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud. Coupled with these latest designations, Dun & Bradstreet is in a strong position to help a greater number of AWS customers succeed.

"By working with AWS, Dun & Bradstreet has been able to not only accelerate its innovation leadership and software release cycles, but also reallocate its technical and financial resources more efficiently and effectively," said Bird. "The elastic scalability of AWS, coupled with its worldwide presence, further elevates Dun & Bradstreet's ability to address market demand volatility and better serve its global customers."

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, the global leader in commercial data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. Twitter: @DunBradstreet.

