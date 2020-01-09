Dun & Bradstreet Acquires Orb Intelligence

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the acquisition of Orb Intelligence, a prominent digital business identity and firmographic data provider. The acquisition, in combination with the July 2019 acquisition of Lattice Engines, furthers the commitment and investment Dun & Bradstreet has made to provide its clients with the best-in-industry data, analytical applications and technology.

"The acquisition of Orb Intelligence cements our strategy to link the digital and physical worlds in the largest global repository of B2B data and to provide enriched firmographic data to customer profiles to help our clients more effectively execute campaigns to improve customer interactions and revenue returns," said Michael Bird, President, Sales & Marketing Solutions, Dun & Bradstreet. "Clients can rely on Dun & Bradstreet as the one-stop-shop for all of their data-driven, decision-making and customer engagement needs."

Orb Intelligence is a digital business identity and firmographic data provider that offers a high quality, global database of information and attributes on 57 million companies, with a focus on building a digital view of a business's presence, including web domains, URLs, IP addresses and social networks. The company provides the data backbone to many of today's most well-known B2B sales, marketing and analytics organizations focused on digital marketing or sales initiatives.

"To be acquired by Dun & Bradstreet, which helps companies leverage data and insights to accelerate revenue, lower cost, manage risk and transform for greater competitiveness, is a wonderful culmination to the journey Orb Intelligence began in 2013," said Maria Grineva, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Orb Intelligence. "We are excited to join Dun & Bradstreet and look forward to working alongside their talented team to deliver a differentiated set of solutions to help businesses improve their competitiveness and growth."

With the acquisition, clients will benefit from Dun & Bradstreet's growing portfolio of digital solutions and expertise, including:



Linked Digital Identity: The cross-validation of data across both online and offline sources will create the most accurate and comprehensive view of businesses and attributes that can be used for digital ABM initiatives and targeting by marketing and sales teams.

The cross-validation of data across both online and offline sources will create the most accurate and comprehensive view of businesses and attributes that can be used for digital ABM initiatives and targeting by marketing and sales teams. Digital Activation: Orb Intelligence data will provide continuing improvements to D&B Audience Targeting, D&B Visitor Intelligence, D&B Hoovers and D&B Lattice, improving the reach and accuracy of anonymous visitor match, programmatic targeting and sales outreach.

Orb Intelligence data will provide continuing improvements to D&B Audience Targeting, D&B Visitor Intelligence, D&B Hoovers and D&B Lattice, improving the reach and accuracy of anonymous visitor match, programmatic targeting and sales outreach. Measurable Impact: The combined data cloud will simplify the connection and segmentation of audiences, the creation of artificial intelligence (AI) models, and activation of channels through the D&B Lattice Customer Data Platform (CDP), to deliver the best sales and marketing campaigns.

The transaction closed on January 8, 2020. Financial terms were not disclosed. Learn more about how Dun & Bradstreet can help grow your business.

