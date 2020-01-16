Dun & Bradstreet And QOMPLX Join Forces To Provide Defense Contractors With Fast And Reliable Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification

RESTON, Va., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, and QOMPLX™ , an intelligent decision platform provider, today announced a strategic partnership to provide the more than 100,000 Defense Industrial Base (DIB) companies and their subcontractors with fast and reliable assessment and certification as required by the upcoming Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) framework.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has created the CMMC in order to assess and enhance the cybersecurity posture of the Defense Industrial Base. The CMMC is intended to serve as a verification mechanism to ensure appropriate levels of cybersecurity practices and processes are in place to ensure basic cyber hygiene, and to protect controlled unclassified information (CUI) that resides on the Department's industry partners' networks.

Today's partnership will leverage the deep expertise of both companies and is ideally suited to help both small- to medium-sized suppliers understand and secure certification and also help larger defense contractors evaluate and secure subcontractors within their own network. Dun & Bradstreet has been working with government agencies and their suppliers for more than 90 years, including best-in-class programs for acquisition and supplier management, as well as program integrity and oversight of regulated businesses. QOMPLX is a recognized leader and innovator in cybersecurity. Its solutions include a cybersecurity decision platform with capabilities ranging from revolutionary monitoring and protection, to adjustably automated incident response, and enterprise-wide risk optimization.

"The implementation of the CMMC framework demonstrates that the U.S. federal government is prioritizing security internally, and holds its contractors to the same standard," said Erik Ekwurzel, Chief Technology Officer, Government Solutions at Dun & Bradstreet. "We fully support this initiative, and with our partnership with QOMPLX, we plan to be contractors' trusted partner in securing certification."

"We're excited to partner with Dun & Bradstreet on such an important initiative," said Bill Solms, President and General Manager, Government Solutions Division, QOMPLX. "CMMC is a step in the right direction to further protect government data, and our partnership with Dun & Bradstreet gives companies in the Defense Industrial Base the best chance to get this done quickly and reliably."

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity.

About QOMPLX, Inc.

QOMPLX makes it faster and easier for organizations to integrate disparate internal and external data sources across the enterprise via a unified analytics infrastructure that supports better decision-making at scale. This enterprise data-fabric is called QOMPLX:OS an enterprise operating system that powers QOMPLX's decision platforms in cybersecurity, insurance, and quantitative finance. Headquartered in Reston, VA, QOMPLX also has offices in New York, Denver and London. For more information visit QOMPLX.com and follow @QOMPLXOS .

