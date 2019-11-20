Dun & Bradstreet And Quantexa To Provide Contextual Intelligence For Risk Management

LONDON and SHORT HILLS, N.J., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet and Quantexa have announced a new partnership that aims to empower businesses to make better, context driven decisions using innovative data and analytics to provide a detailed picture of connected relationships.

Global commercial data & analytics firm Dun & Bradstreet, and Quantexa, the contextual decision intelligence software and solutions company, have joined forces to help identify and tackle financial crime by providing market-leading data and network analytics to help firms stay compliant in today's regulatory environment.

By connecting Dun & Bradstreet's rich corporate insights data with Quantexa's contextual decision intelligence platform, the partnership will enable an enhanced view of business relationships using machine learning and artificial intelligence to identify potential corrupt or fraudulent activity. This will unlock deeper insights for decision-making through next generation entity resolution and network analytics, increasing the effectiveness of customer due diligence and compliance with 'Know Your Customer' regulations.

Having a complete and transparent view of linkages between individuals and business entities is critical to help detect and prevent illicit activity, such as money laundering. Combining the power of data and network analytics will deliver more detailed context on business relationships to highlight potential risk and drive more accurate, cost effective and faster business decisions.

CEO of Quantexa, Vishal Marria said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Dun & Bradstreet, where our contextual decision intelligence technology combined with its commercial data solutions offers firms an unparalleled insight into their customer and supplier data. This is key to reducing risk in a world where unstructured data growth in businesses is unprecedented."

Brian Alster, General Manager of Third-Party Risk Management at Dun & Bradstreet, said: "The world is more inter-connected than ever and having a full and transparent picture of business relationships is critical to manage risk, identify opportunity and make better decisions. Bringing together our data and Quantexa's network analytics provides a powerful tool to support compliance activities and accelerate growth."

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. The global leader in commercial data and analytics, our Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud- and the solutions it fuels- empowers customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, manage risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and unlock growth.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a decision intelligence software and solutions company that empowers organisations to drive better decisions from their data. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa's platform uncovers hidden risk and opportunities within your data, and solves major challenges across financial crime, customer intelligence, credit risk and fraud.

The Quantexa platform has thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points. Quantexa is a global business with offices in London, New York, Boston, Belgium, Toronto, Singapore, Melbourne and Sydney. For more information go to: http://www.quantexa.com.

Media Contacts

Dun & Bradstreet

Louise Cavanagh

+44 (0) 7545 300537

cavanaghl@dnb.com

Quantexa

quantexa@thephapgroup.com

Elena Holmes

SOURCE Dun & Bradstreet

Related Links

http://www.dnb.com

