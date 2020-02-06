Dun & Bradstreet Appoints Gary Kotovets As Chief Data Officer

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the appointment of Gary Kotovets as its Chief Data Officer.

As Chief Data Officer Kotovets will lead the Firm's comprehensive data strategy globally, including how the data collected through Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud can be best utilized for new products that meet an ever-growing roster of client use cases. He will be responsible for enterprise data governance, ensuring that the quality and integrity of Dun & Bradstreet data continues to be industry-leading. In this role, Kotovets will also identify innovative means for transforming the business as it continues to explore new digital and alternative data opportunities. He will report to Stephen C. Daffron, president.

"Organizations around the world, in virtually every industry, rely on Dun & Bradstreet's trusted and ethically-sourced commercial data, and the tools, insights, and transparency that can fuel their success in today's world," said Stephen C. Daffron, President of Dun & Bradstreet. "With nearly two decades of experience in the data industry, Gary's credentials make him a strong choice to lead the Firm's expanding data strategy and fuel the next generation of solutions that help our clients better understand their prospects, customers and partners."

Kotovets joins Dun & Bradstreet from Bloomberg L.P. where he last served as Global Head of Data Acquisition and Management, leading an international team responsible for all aspects of financial information management, including research and development, data science, analytics, risk and compliance, across Bloomberg's businesses. Prior to this role, Kotovets was Global Head of Exchanges and Custom Index Calculation Businesses. Earlier in his career, Kotovets held roles in new business development and international project management.

"This is a pivotal moment in Dun & Bradstreet's history as it looks to help clients improve performance and drive growth in an ever changing and dynamic world," said Gary Kotovets, Chief Data Officer of Dun & Bradstreet. "I look forward to joining the Firm's talented team to help propel their continued growth and leadership in the data sector."

