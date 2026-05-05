Dun & Bradstreet Brings Risk & Compliance Workflows to Anthropic's Claude

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet today announced that it will collaborate with Anthropic to bring D&B risk data directly inside Claude to speed up businesses' onboarding and compliance work. By integrating the D&B Commercial Graph™ into Claude via Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, clients can create customized KYC/KYB workflows in minutes, accelerating onboarding processes through Claude. Leveraging the domain knowledge that D&B brings to the table, the result is onboarding workflows that deliver confidence in automation and the governance regulated industries require.

Dun & Bradstreet is collaborating with Anthropic to bring D&B risk data directly inside Claude.

"What makes this integration powerful is that Claude isn't just being given more data; it's being given the verified context and decision logic required to act," said Alex Zuck, General Manager of Risk at Dun & Bradstreet. "That means outputs that are not only personalized to the user and situation, but also explainable, auditable, and consistent, all essential components for organizations to act with confidence in high‑stakes, regulated environments."

This represents a fundamental shift in how onboarding gets done, enabling agentic systems to replace manual steps, siloed tools, and case management with one automated workflow. For example, a financial institution can use D&B data in Claude to onboard new corporate clients in seconds, automatically verifying who they are, how they're owned, their risk profile, and generating audit‑ready documentation.

Together, Claude and D&B enable users to create onboarding agents that combine natural‑language instructions with verified data anchored in the global standard D-U-N-S® Number business identifier and decision‑ready risk logic honed over years of real‑world client use.

"Agents in onboarding workflows must understand who they're dealing with," Zuck said. "D&B gives Claude a persistent, verified view of business identity through the D‑U‑N‑S Number, as well as the context required to reason about ownership, control, and risk. By bringing this business‑verification layer into Claude, we're helping organizations move faster on onboarding without compromising safety, accountability, or trust."

Through the MCP‑based integration, users can securely access D&B's Commercial Graph to:

Verify the identity of businesses they engage with across complex ownership and control structures.





Evaluate exposure across global third‑party and supplier networks.





Automate onboarding agents that incorporate real‑time risk intelligence into decision‑making processes.





Automate the creation of risk decision documentation.

This approach represents the future of knowledge work for enterprises: AI systems that do not simply summarize information, but operate with verified enterprise context, risk logic, and governance.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet provides the verified commercial identity foundation for enterprises to deploy AI at scale. The company originated the D‑U‑N‑S® Number in 1963, now the global standard for identifying commercial entities. Anchored by this identifier, the D&B Commercial Graph™ structures and connects business identity consistently across systems, enabling AI to operate on accurate, validated data. Since 1841, businesses of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to navigate change and accelerate growth. For more information, visit www.dnb.com.

SOURCE Dun & Bradstreet, Inc.