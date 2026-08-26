Dun & Bradstreet Brings the D&B Commercial Graph to Perplexity, Powering Research, Risk, and Growth Workflows

Two D&B connectors, available in Perplexity Computer through Model Context Protocol (MCP), bring continuously validated business context and risk intelligence directly into enterprise research and workflows.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet today announced a collaboration with Perplexity that brings the D&B Commercial Graph™ to Perplexity and the agent platform, Perplexity Computer, via Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, enabling business users to apply verified commercial context across risk, finance, compliance, procurement, and sales workflows. Anchored by the global standard D-U-N-S® Number business identifier, the D&B Commercial Graph™ provides the foundational context layer for understanding business identity, relationships, and risk across the global economy.

The integration arrives as organizations confront a widening gap between AI adoption and the data readiness required to scale broad ROI across the enterprise. D&B's most recent AI Momentum Survey of 10,000 businesses across 32 countries found that more than three-quarters of organizations now report measurable ROI from AI, yet only 6% say their enterprise data is fully ready to support AI at scale. Dun & Bradstreet and Perplexity are helping clients close that gap by bringing D&B's verified business context and risk intelligence where teams are already working across enterprise functions.

Because D&B curates its business information, the context behind each answer can be traced, audited, and trusted. Users can also apply D&B risk context and decision logic to create customized, auditable KYC/KYB workflows to help accelerate onboarding.

"With Dun & Bradstreet and Perplexity, clients can replace lengthy, fragmented manual onboarding processes with one agentic workflow, allowing them to onboard corporate clients in minutes with automated identity verification, risk insights, and audit-ready documentation," said Alex Zuck, General Manager of Dun & Bradstreet's Risk business.

Verified by more than 100 billion monthly data quality checks, the D&B Commercial Graph covers more than 650 million global business entities. With access now available in Perplexity, users can securely access the D&B Commercial Graph. For example:

Confirm the identity of businesses across complex ownership and control structures.

Evaluate exposures across global third-party and supplier networks.

Research customers, prospects, and buying organizations using continuously validated firmographics and relationships.

Automate the creation of risk decision documentation and audit-ready evidence.

For AI-powered false positive remediation for KYC/KYB compliance workflows, early results compared against industry benchmarks indicate significant efficiency improvements, including:

Up to 20× increase in review capacity

70–96% reduction in processing time

50–90% reduction in false positives

Up to 700% faster resolution of false positives

The integration allows business users and developers alike to build custom agentic workflows that leverage D&B commercial context and analytics across functions.

"Enterprise teams come to Perplexity for fast, source-backed answers they can act on," said Jeff Grimes, Head of Live Events product at Perplexity. "By connecting the D&B Commercial Graph to Perplexity and Perplexity Computer, we're giving users deeper business context to make faster, more confident decisions."

The D&B Commercial Graph and D&B Risk Analytics connectors are available on the Perplexity marketplace. To learn more, visit the D&B Commercial Graph connector page and the D&B Risk Analytics connector page.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet provides the verified commercial identity foundation for enterprises to deploy AI at scale. The company originated the D-U-N-S® Number in 1963, now the global standard for identifying commercial entities. Anchored by this identifier, the D&B Commercial Graph™ structures and connects business identity consistently across systems, enabling AI to operate on accurate, validated data. Since 1841, businesses of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to navigate change and accelerate growth. For more information, visit www.dnb.com.

SOURCE Dun & Bradstreet, Inc.