Dun & Bradstreet Delivers Verified Business Context to Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services

Financial institutions can leverage the D&B Commercial Graph for AI-driven customer onboarding, lending, and underwriting workflows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet today announced AI capabilities built on Gemini Enterprise to power complex credit and risk workflows. Enabled by Model Context Protocol (MCP) server integrations, this collaboration helps users build governed AI systems for faster onboarding, stronger risk decisions, and scalable lending workstreams.

AI is becoming an integral part of how financial institutions evaluate customers, extend credit, and manage risk, increasing the importance of the information that informs those decisions. But in a 2026 Dun & Bradstreet survey, only 8% of financial services and insurance organizations report that their enterprise data is fully ready to support AI at scale. The D&B Commercial Graph™ supports the shift to more reliable AI workflows by providing the foundational context layer that allows agents to understand business identity, relationships, and risk across the global economy. The resulting outputs are consistent, explainable, and auditable.

"Banks have spent decades building digital infrastructure. The next competitive advantage is building an intelligence infrastructure for AI," said Scott Spencer, General Manager of Finance & Credit at Dun & Bradstreet. "Our collaboration with Gemini Enterprise helps financial institutions apply AI to the business-critical decisions they make every day by grounding those decisions in verified business context."

For financial institutions, the collaboration delivers practical benefits:

Accelerated customer acquisition, credit assessment, compliance, and risk decisioning workflows

Continuous monitoring, moving beyond traditional Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) programs

Strengthened governance, explainability, and confidence in agentic workflows with verified business context

"Financial institutions want to use AI for their most complex workflows, but they can't compromise on trust and transparency," said Satish Thomas, Vice President, Google Cloud. "By connecting D&B's verified business data with Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services, we're helping organizations automate with confidence, delivering the speed of AI anchored in accurate, audit-ready data."

"Financial institutions are under pressure to modernize decisioning while managing increasing risk, regulatory expectations, and data complexity," said Alex Zuck, General Manager of Risk at Dun & Bradstreet. "The solution isn't simply to add AI into existing workflows; it's to transform operations beyond what was previously possible by integrating continually updated business context with AI capabilities. This integration helps support timely alerts to imminent risks, but it also helps enterprises uncover new opportunities. The combination of D&B's verified business context with Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services stands to transform how financial services think about risk."

Get started with the D&B Commercial Graph for Gemini Enterprise here.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet provides the verified commercial identity foundation for enterprises to deploy AI at scale. The company originated the D-U-N-S® Number in 1963, now the global standard for identifying commercial entities. Anchored by this identifier, the D&B Commercial Graph™ structures and connects business identity consistently across systems, enabling AI to operate on accurate, validated data. Since 1841, businesses of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to navigate change and accelerate growth. For more information, visit www.dnb.com.

SOURCE Dun & Bradstreet, Inc.