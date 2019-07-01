Dun & Bradstreet Completes Acquisition of Lattice Engines

SHORT HILLS, N.J., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Dun & Bradstreet announced the completion of the acquisition of Lattice Engines, positioning the company as a leading provider of integrated data and analytics solutions for B2B marketing and sales professionals.

"We see immense value in the acquisition of Lattice Engines for both our customers and the market," said Michael Bird, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Sales and Marketing Solutions at Dun & Bradstreet. "Through the delivery of the AI-powered targeting, segmentation and analysis platform B2B customers need, and the downstream integrations required to activate hyper-personalized and highly effective campaigns, we believe the combination of Dun & Bradstreet and Lattice Engines can help our clients grow their businesses in a more effective manner than ever before."

Customers will soon see several advantages with the combined Dun & Bradstreet and Lattice Engines solution:

Dun & Bradstreet's digital identity resolution capabilities will help identify audiences across paid media and web engagement channels. These digital signals will directly feed Lattice Engine's AI-powered models for smarter audience prioritization.

With Lattice Engine's access to the full strength of the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud, customers will be able to acquire new company and contact look-alikes to increase campaign scale at the target accounts they care the most about.

Salesforce CRM customers will see better alignment with their marketing counterparts by leveraging D&B Optimizer, D&B Hoovers, and Lattice Atlas, which will now be grounded in the same foundational data asset and the power of the Dun & Bradstreet D-U-N-S® Number.

The long-standing partnership between Dun & Bradstreet and Lattice Engines is allowing the companies to rapidly integrate solutions and be ready to deliver an enhanced offering to the market upon closing. To learn more about these new and improved capabilities, book a demo today.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, the global leader in commercial data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. Twitter: @DnBUS

Media Contact

Cari Zoch

zochC@dnb.com

512.795.6468

Investor Contact

Bryan Hipsher

IR@dnb.com

SOURCE Dun & Bradstreet

Related Links

http://www.dnb.com

