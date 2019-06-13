Dun & Bradstreet Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Lattice Engines To Become Leading Customer Data Platform Provider

SHORT HILLS, N.J., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lattice Engines, the leading AI-powered customer data platform (CDP), enabling B2B organizations to scale their account-based marketing and sales programs across every channel. The transaction will position Dun & Bradstreet as a leading provider of integrated data and analytics solutions for sales and marketing professionals.

Lattice Engines adds a best-in-class CDP to the depth and breadth of global commercial data in the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud and growing portfolio of complementary sales and marketing solutions. The combination will enable B2B marketers to leverage Dun & Bradstreet data and Lattice Engines AI and analytics in one platform, creating an invaluable single source of sales and marketing truth and helping companies simplify their data, operate more productively and activate audiences through personalized, omni channel campaigns that drive results.

"This acquisition supports the strategy we announced when Dun & Bradstreet became a privately held company - to bring new technologies and innovation to our existing solutions, creating deeper customer value," said Dun & Bradstreet Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Jabbour. "With our investment in Lattice Engines, we will become a leading provider in the fast-growing B2B marketing analytics space, helping our clients accelerate revenue, grow their businesses and become more competitive."

B2B marketing analytics is a significant segment of the overall B2B sales and marketing information space and is growing as spending shifts from data to insights and activation. CDPs are becoming one of the fastest growing segments within the sales and marketing information landscape.

"We started Lattice Engines with the vision to revolutionize B2B marketing and sales with AI," said Lattice Engines CEO, Shashi Upadhyay. "As revenue teams transition to account-based approaches, they are simplifying their data and software stacks so they can focus on orchestrating customer journeys across a diverse range of channels. By becoming part of Dun & Bradstreet, we are bringing together the highest quality data with the best platform for our customers."

"This acquisition follows a long-standing partnership between Dun & Bradstreet and Lattice Engines and amplifies the superior strength of Lattice Engines's AI-driven CDP with full access to data and insights in the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud and our identity resolution capabilities," said Michael Bird, EVP and General Manager of Sales & Marketing Solutions at Dun & Bradstreet. "The result will be a 360-degree customer view, that combines data and precision AI to easily segment audiences and provide next best actions, with the key integrations into the downstream activation systems used by our customers to accelerate their sales process."

The transaction is expected to close within 30 days. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

For further insight on the benefits to our customers and the market, visit the Dun & Bradstreet blog.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, the global leader in commercial data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. Twitter: @DnBUS

