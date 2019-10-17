Dun & Bradstreet Launches Always-On Lattice Campaigns App for Social Platforms

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet has announced that it has launched the Lattice Campaigns App for LinkedIn. The new app uniquely enables customers of D&B Lattice to improve campaign performance by creating and activating always-on AI-based audiences for LinkedIn Ads. This announcement comes only 90 days after the commercial data and analytics provider acquired Lattice Engines, the world's first B2B Customer Data Platform (CDP).

"When Dun & Bradstreet acquired Lattice Engines, we were building on an existing partnership of the world's most comprehensive B2B data and the world's leading B2B Customer Data Platform," said Michael Bird, President of Sales & Marketing Solutions at Dun & Bradstreet. "This is the first in a series of innovations we're quickly bringing to market to power more effective and efficient digital marketing, demand generation and sales acceleration programs for our customers through the intelligent use of data."

Social media is a growing source of purchase influence and B2B marketers are investing heavily in that channel. DemandGen Report found in a recent study that 54% of B2B buyers turn to social media when shopping for vendors and solutions. In the same study, 52% of buyers said that LinkedIn was most influential in their decision process. This is why CMOs are spending close to 23% of their marketing budgets on paid media, according to Gartner.

"There's a data challenge when it comes to executing on successful 1:1 omni channel programs," said Kerry Cunningham, Senior Research Director at SiriusDecisions. "By creating a 360-degree view of your buyers using first and third-party account and contact insights, you empower marketing to drive better targeting strategies for your paid social programs on key channels like LinkedIn. Marketers can reduce the waste in their spend and increase effectiveness of these programs to drive awareness and engagement with buying groups at your target accounts."

D&B Lattice CDP customers can use the new app to power hyper-targeted LinkedIn ads as part of an omni channel engagement strategy in a way that hasn't been possible for B2B companies to date. They can combine all their first and third-party customer data, uncover account and contact insights (e.g. deanonymized business information from website visits) and use AI to segment their buyers and deliver hyper-targeted engagement in an automated fashion across display, web, email, CRM and now social channels.

Features of the new app include:

The app enables marketers to take audiences created in D&B Lattice and dynamically create corresponding Matched Audiences for use in LinkedIn Ads. As a result, marketers can use the app to make smarter decisions about how to allocate their paid media spend (e.g. divert more budget to audiences that are more likely to convert/likely to spend more). The app automatically updates audiences in LinkedIn based on changes in buyer engagement, interest and company data. As a result, marketers can ensure that buyers are engaged with the most relevant campaigns based on not only persona but on profile, propensity, interest and buyer stage.

D&B Lattice customers have seen compelling results with up to a 42% increase in click-through rates, 2x greater post-click conversions and 54% lower cost per qualified lead.

"D&B Lattice is central to our ABM program and to driving personalized buyer journeys across all our channels, including email, sales, web, and social," said Jonathan Gallagher, Director of Customer Experience at TIBCO. "Our paid media team, for example, is able to take the insights from D&B Lattice to optimize spend, increase CTR, and deliver greater ROI in ways that we haven't been able to do before."

"In an environment where B2B marketers are overwhelmed with data and technology options, our goal is to make their jobs easier by connecting interactions across customer journeys," says Bird. "This allows marketers to target the right audiences with the right message and make the best use of their ad dollars."

Dun & Bradstreet already has plans to roll out D&B Lattice connectors to Facebook, Twitter and other popular social platforms in the near future. For more information on the connectors, visit the Dun & Bradstreet website.

