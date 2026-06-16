Dun & Bradstreet Named 2026 Databricks ISV Banking Partner of the Year

Dun & Bradstreet recognized for bringing verified business data into AI workflows for financial services

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks Data + AI Summit – Dun & Bradstreet today announced it has been named the 2026 Databricks Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Banking Partner of the Year. Presented at the annual Data + AI Summit, the award recognizes partners helping financial institutions apply data and AI to improve decision-making and operational performance in Databricks.

The recognition reflects Dun & Bradstreet's work with Databricks to bring verified business data from the D&B Commercial Graph™ into AI-driven financial services workflows, helping users accelerate tasks such as credit, compliance, risk management, and customer engagement. As financial institutions increasingly deploy AI applications and agents, access to trusted business data helps ensure decisions are grounded in continuously validated information and enterprise context.

"As financial institutions scale AI, the quality of the data behind those decisions becomes more visible," said Scott Spencer, General Manager of Finance & Credit at Dun & Bradstreet. "Our work with Databricks helps customers bring verified business data directly into those workflows so decisions are grounded in a clearer view of the organizations they do business with. We're proud to be recognized for that work."

Together, Dun & Bradstreet and Databricks have strengthened their collaboration through joint solution development, technical enablement, and field engagement designed to help customers accelerate AI adoption. Central to this effort is the expansion of Dun & Bradstreet's Model Context Protocol (MCP) layer, which provides governed, real-time access to the D&B Commercial Graph within the Databricks platform. Making Dun & Bradstreet's verified business data available to AI models and agents lets organizations improve decision quality across credit, compliance, and risk, including via solutions like Agentic Banker, which automates client research and outreach to drive 10–15% gains in commercial banking productivity.

"As the race to productionize AI accelerates, customers consistently ask us how they can better manage their data to build AI apps and agents that make a real impact on their business," said Stephen Orban, SVP, Product Ecosystem & Partnerships at Databricks. "As a key Databricks partner, Dun & Bradstreet helps our joint customers bring trusted business context into AI applications and agents. We're proud to recognize them as the 2026 Databricks ISV Banking Partner of the Year."

Visit Dun & Bradstreet at Booth MP158 at Data + AI Summit in San Francisco, June 15-18.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet is a global leader in business data and analytics. The D&B Commercial Graph™ provides a trusted, AI-ready foundation for understanding business identity, relationships, risk, and opportunity. Anchored by the D-U-N-S® Number, Dun & Bradstreet helps organizations protect what matters while identifying where to grow. Through D&B.AI™ and a global partner ecosystem, the company enables enterprises to integrate systems, deploy AI responsibly, and drive smarter outcomes. Since 1841, businesses of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to navigate change and accelerate growth.

For more information, visit http://www.dnb.com.

SOURCE Dun & Bradstreet, Inc.