Dun & Bradstreet Helps Insurers Deliver Productivity Gains in Claude

Integrating D&B data and domain knowledge with Claude reduces commercial underwriting workflows from days to minutes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet today announced it is bringing verified D&B business information and risk intelligence directly in Claude to transform how carriers and brokers manage the insurance underwriting lifecycle. By connecting D&B's trusted Commercial Graph and predictive analytics to Claude via Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, users can compress underwriting tasks that would typically take weeks or days into minutes, freeing up teams from lower value, manual work. Together with Claude, insurance professionals can focus their attention where it adds the most value: applying judgment, assessing nuanced risk, and engaging brokers and clients.

"For decades, insurance companies have relied on Dun & Bradstreet's verified business data and analytics to help them improve risk selection and pricing and increase profitability," said Scott Spencer, General Manager, Finance & Credit at Dun & Bradstreet. "Now, Claude allows us to draw inference across our Commercial Graph to provide a more holistic understanding of the risks they are insuring. By making D&B's business information and risk intelligence accessible in Claude, not only are our customers able to consider opportunities faster, but the outputs are explainable, auditable, and consistent, allowing decision-makers to act with confidence."

Commercial underwriting submissions today are slowed by fragmented, manual workflows and data retrieval, but by integrating D&B data and domain knowledge with Claude, insurers can collapse that chain into a single, intelligent workflow built in minutes. Combining KYB, entity resolution, screening, ownership insights, financial risk checks, and onboarding, this approach anchors the critical clearance stage at the front end, while preserving the governance and auditability that regulated environments demand.

As demonstrated by Anthropic's Mike Ram and Eoghan Scully at Insurtech Insights USA in June, these capabilities go beyond AI-driven data aggregation; they use D&B's deterministic insurance capabilities across multiple stages of an underwriting workflow.

For example, a carrier intake team can use D&B data in Claude to clear a new submission in seconds, verifying the insured's identity and ownership structure, confirming Broker of Record and producer licensure by product and location, screening against regulatory requirements, conducting thorough financial risk checks, flagging duplicate submissions, and assembling a decision-ready risk profile for the underwriter.

"Claude is at its most powerful when it can reason over verified, real-world context," said Mike Ram, Head of Insurance at Anthropic. "By bringing D&B's business data information and risk intelligence directly in Claude, insurers can create and use agents that act on trusted data. This helps D&B's customers move faster on clearance, underwriting, and claims without compromising the accuracy these decisions demand."

Through the MCP-based integration, insurers can securely access D&B's Global Commercial Graph to:

Verify the identity, ownership, and control structure of each insured and broker across the submission process

the identity, ownership, and control structure of each insured and broker across the submission process Clear submissions automatically at intake, including Broker of Record, producer licensure, duplicate checks, financial risk profiling, and OFAC/KYB screening

submissions automatically at intake, including Broker of Record, producer licensure, duplicate checks, financial risk profiling, and OFAC/KYB screening Assess profile risk with a 360-degree view drawn from first- and third-party data and predictive scores

with a 360-degree view drawn from first- and third-party data and predictive scores Automate underwriting, rating, quoting, and claims agents that incorporate real-time risk intelligence and generate audit-ready documentation

This offering for insurers builds on the risk and compliance workflows Dun & Bradstreet launched in Claude last month. D&B's insurance workflows supplement that foundation in Claude with the addition of financial strength insights to assess insureds' credit, filings, payments, and more.

To learn more about how D&B and Anthropic can deliver AI-driven insurance workflows, contact your D&B sales representative to schedule a strategy session. You may also visit our tile listing for D&B Risk Analytics on the Claude Connector Marketplace for more information.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet provides the verified commercial identity foundation for enterprises to deploy AI at scale. The company originated the D-U-N-S® Number in 1963, now the global standard for identifying commercial entities. Anchored by this identifier, the D&B Commercial Graph™ structures and connects business identity consistently across systems, enabling AI to operate on accurate, validated data. Since 1841, businesses of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to navigate change and accelerate growth. For more information, visit www.dnb.com.

SOURCE Dun & Bradstreet, Inc.