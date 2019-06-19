Dun & Bradstreet Named A Strong Performer Among B2B Customer Data Platform Providers

SHORT HILLS, N.J., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet was cited as a Strong Performer in The Forrester New Wave™: B2B Customer Data Platforms, Q2 2019. Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) have become one of the fastest growing segments within the sales and marketing information landscape.

In the report, Dun & Bradstreet received a differentiated rating in the data sources and types, data management, activation, product vision, and product roadmap criteria.

The report states that "Dun & Bradstreet uses its proprietary Dun & Bradstreet D-U-N-S® Number and corporate hierarchies extensively throughout its B2B CDP for data management, segmentation, buying center identification, and analytics. The solution also provides access to a wide range of additional third-party data sources and offers strong integrations for programmatic advertising activation." 1

On Thursday, June 13, 2019, Dun & Bradstreet announced its intention to acquire Lattice Engines, which is named a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: B2B Customer Data Platforms, Forrester Research, Inc., Q2 2019. The report says that "Lattice Engines leads the pack with rich data, comprehensive profiles, and omnichannel activation" and "is a best fit for companies that need a comprehensive B2B-focused CDP."2

"We think this report validates the complementary nature of Lattice Atlas and D&B DataVision capabilities," said Michael Bird, EVP and General Manager, Sales & Marketing Solutions for Dun & Bradstreet. "Once the acquisition of Lattice Engines is final, we will have a complete solution that offers both the critical targeting and segmentation that marketing and sales teams expect with the comprehensive ability to analyze and connect to downstream systems for better campaign activation."

Lattice Engines received a differentiated rating in eight of the ten criteria, including unified profiles, activation, and market approach, to name a few. Dun & Bradstreet believes Lattice Engines' strength in smart campaign activation leveraging real-time analytics, along with access to Dun & Bradstreet's extensive Data Cloud, will offer unparalleled value to marketing and sales professionals.

"Having access to Dun & Bradstreet's data within our leading CDP will increase value to our customers and the market," said Shashi Upadhyay, CEO of Lattice Engines. "This combination creates a solution that marketers critically need right now: a unified, comprehensive, and continuously optimized view of their customers and prospects persistent across the MarTech stack."

Dun & Bradstreet offers the largest and most trusted global portfolio of solutions designed to improve business performance. The pending acquisition of Lattice Engines will further extend that portfolio to offer more value to marketing and sales professionals in businesses of every size.

For more information, download The Forrester New Wave™: B2B Customer Data Platforms, Q2 2019.

