Dun & Bradstreet Powers New Analytics Studio with Alternative Data Sources

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, has announced the availability of D&B Analytics Studio, a secure, cloud-based analytics platform that provides clients with a single, integrated solution to seamlessly explore, synthesize and operationalize data and analytics in order to remain competitive in the era of digital transformation. The wide array of development tools, predefined model functions, and Dun & Bradstreet content and scores help accelerate data integration, analysis, and time to operationalize. In addition, the platform provides access to non-traditional (alternative) data sources that can be incorporated into predictive models alongside traditional data to provide more sophisticated and accurate business insights.

"Our customers need to see business changes in real-time across all business dimensions and relationships to assess impact and ensure that they are adjusting their business strategies to changing market conditions," said Stephen C. Daffron, President at Dun & Bradstreet. "With D&B Analytics Studio, our clients will have access to Dun & Bradstreet's commercial data, as well as alternative data sources, in one consolidated platform to more easily experiment and evolve their strategies."

Equipped with advanced analytics and visualization capabilities, D&B Analytics Studio will enable clients to analyze business trends, identify top predictors, and evolve models and strategies in a quick, efficient manner to react to changing market conditions.

D&B Analytics Studio offers the following benefits to clients:

Leading business insights from a combination of access to the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud, alternative data sources and customer-owned data sources that the customer can load into their secure partition of the platform

Secure, flexible and scalable cloud-based technology stack that scales based on client needs and is secured with industry standard encryption protocols

Access to B2B data and analytics subject matter expertise and consultative services

Advanced analytics tools that allow clients to use predefined Dun & Bradstreet analytics functions or code their own using advanced AI/ML capabilities

The platform also satisfies a wide array of use cases that can be tailored to various business needs. Examples of some of the ways current clients are using the platform include:

Testing new and robust external data sources, including alternative data plus the entire universe of Dun & Bradstreet data, to improve performance of current models

Leverging the platform for resources and expertise to supplement small in-house analytics teams

Analyzing market trends and segment performance to finalize target segments in support of B2B product launches

D&B Analytics Studio will give clients access to the Data Cloud, which includes access to the entire business universe and rich business insights like financials, payment history, spend activity, and other signals so they can analyze trends, identify predictors, build optimized models, and quickly operationalize them. The availability of alternative data sources will also provide access to information such as technology installs, debtor information, intent data, and commercial property records. With the proliferation of connected devices and more digital transactions, the generation of this "digital exhaust" data can be key to providing insights that traditional data alone cannot.

Dun & Bradstreet has made significant advancements to its data in the last year, continuing to focus on quality, responsible sourcing, and increasing the depth and breadth of data available. In 2019, the firm grew the number of entities in the Data Cloud by over 13 percent, going from over 300M entities at the start of the year to over 355M entities by year end. The increase was due to investments and improvements in how the company both discovers new entities and sources entity information. The addition of digital data sources from the recent acquisition of Orb Intelligence and the sourcing of these new alternative data types are just two examples of how the company is expanding the data it provides to customers in order to be competitive online and offline.

"We built D&B Analytics Studio to help our clients experiment with data and analytics using the most powerful source of commercial data on the planet," said Daffron. "Adding the additional insights provided by alternative data allows our customers to make more powerful, data-inspired decisions to drive their businesses. We will continue to innovate on the ways we source and deliver our data to enable our clients to remain competitive in an ever-changing digital landscape."

Dun & Bradstreet is currently accepting Beta customers for D&B Analytics Studio. To learn more, visit the Dun & Bradstreet website.

