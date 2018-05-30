Dun & Bradstreet's Dr. Anthony Scriffignano Named U.S. Chief Data Officer of the Year 2018 by CDO Club

NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Anthony Scriffignano, senior vice president and chief data scientist at Dun & Bradstreet, was recognized today as the U.S. Chief Data Officer of the Year 2018 by the CDO Club, the world's largest community of C-suite digital and data leaders.

Dr. Scriffignano was presented with the award today after his keynote, "Digital Disruption: Evolve Or Fade, The Choice Is Ours," at the 6th annual NYC CDO Summit, hosted in the Roone Arledge auditorium at Columbia University in New York City by CDO Club founder David Mathison.

Anthony Scriffignano

Scriffignano is an internationally recognized data expert who leads a team of data scientists at Dun & Bradstreet, which provides commercial data, analytics, and insights to companies of all sizes around the world.

With an extensive background in linguistics and advanced algorithms, Scriffignano holds multiple patents worldwide. He recently briefed the U.S. National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee regarding reports to the President on Big Data Analytics and Emerging Technologies Strategic Vision. He has also delivered keynote addresses and served as a forum panelist at major industry and academic events globally.

"Data is the lifeblood of the online economy, and organizations now require people in leadership positions who can balance business requirements while providing strict controls over user privacy and security," remarked David Mathison.

"Dun & Bradstreet is one of the world's most trusted sources of data and analytics, and Anthony's thought leadership continues to provide innovative, sound counsel to businesses and organizations as they navigate data challenges in today's global marketplace. Therefore, I am delighted to name Dr. Anthony Scriffignano as the U.S. Chief Data Officer of the Year for 2018," said Mathison.

"We are living in the age where we will either be overwhelmed by the amount of data and the pace of change, or where we will learn to ask new questions and derive new insights that lead us to far better uses of our increasingly valuable data assets. That choice is most certainly in our power," said Scriffignano.



Scriffignano has more than 40 years of experience in multiple industries and enterprise domains, and currently serves as SVP and Chief Data Scientist at Dun & Bradstreet. Since 2002 he has held various positions, including leading Global Data Strategy and Data Technology Development. Prior to Dun & Bradstreet, he was Senior Manager at Deloitte Consulting, and held IT, Developer, and Analyst roles at Tower Cranes America and Harrison Alloys, and also taught as Adjunct Professor at Seton Hall University.

Dr. Scriffignano earned his BA and MA in Computer Science from Montclair State University; MBA from Columbia University Business School; and Ph.D. in Leadership and Change from Antioch University.

Last year, the CDO Club named Transport for London's CDO Lauren Sager Weinstein the U.K. Chief Data Officer of the Year 2017, and IBM's Dr. Inderpal Bhandari the U.S. Chief Data Officer of the Year 2017.

In 2016, the CDO Club gave the first-ever U.S. Chief Data Officer of the Year award to Dr. D.J. Patil, former Chief Data Scientist at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and the first-ever Australian Chief Data Officer of the Year award to Simon Bligh, CEO of illion ANZ, in 2016.

In addition to the Chief Data Officer of the Year award, the CDO Club has also given the Chief Digital Officer of the Year award to a dozen leading executives in the U.S., U.K., the EU, Japan, and Australia since 2013.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet grows the most valuable relationships in business. By uncovering truth and meaning from data, we connect our customers with the prospects, suppliers, clients and partners that matter most, and have since 1841. Nearly ninety percent of the Fortune 500, and companies of every size around the world, rely on our data, insights and analytics. For more about Dun & Bradstreet, visit DNB.com. Twitter: @DnBUS

About the CDO Club

The CDO Club is the world's largest community of C-suite digital and data leaders. Founded in 2011, its 5,000+ registered members receive access to breaking news, original research, career development support, and networking opportunities. For more information, visit: http://CDOClub.com.

About the CDO Summit

Since 2013, the CDO Summit has been addressing the challenges and opportunities arising from big data, the cloud, digital disruption, and social and mobile media. CDO Summit gatherings include the very best digital and data strategists and practitioners on Earth, speaking in intimate, collegial, and supportive environments designed to encourage networking, learning, and knowledge-sharing. For more information, visit CDOSummit.com .

