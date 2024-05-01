Dunaway's Growth Continues with the Acquisition of CRIADO & Associates

DALLAS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRIADO & Associates has been acquired by Dunaway. CRIADO is a successful, Dallas-based public infrastructure firm established in 2001 by President and CEO Cristina Criado, PE. We are thrilled to join forces with CRIADO and to continue to expand our footprint in North Texas, a region with tremendous growth potential and opportunities.

From left to right: Kervin Campbell, PE, Cristina Criado, PE, and Chris Wilde, PE CRIADO & Associates, a Dunaway company.

The firm has tapped Senior Vice President and Principal Kervin Campbell, PE, to lead the transition alongside Cristina. Campbell began his career at Dunaway in 2003. With a significant portfolio of public works projects, including roadways, water, sanitary sewer, and storm drain improvements, Kervin is well-known in the industry for his outstanding contributions to public safety and welfare and for advancing the profession of civil engineering. Under Kervin's leadership, Dunaway's municipal client base has increased and has advanced the firm's capabilities from offering traditional civil infrastructure services to adding innovative roundabouts and 2D water modeling design.

Before opening her firm, Cristina practiced as a professional civil engineer for two leading civil engineering firms in the DFW metroplex, managing a diverse project portfolio. Through the transition, she brings her vast technical expertise, strong will, and determination and remains committed to the day-to-day operations. "CRIADO is excited to join forces with Dunaway because they are a company that we always admired and aspired to be like one day – they successfully lead a dynamic, profitable, and sustainable company through their one-heart company culture and strong core values," explains Cristina. "I have always admired and respected what Dunaway has built over the years under such an inspiring, thoughtful, and humble leadership team. I am excited to be part of the difference that Dunaway makes!"

In her time as CEO of CRIADO, Cristina has provided design and consulting services on a variety of civil engineering projects, including roadway and freeway projects, interchanges, hike and bike trails, municipal projects, and land development. Her project management experience involves quality assurance, review and control, scheduling, coordination, and management of the different disciplines required. She also has served on the executive board for the Greater Dallas Planning Council (GDPC), and UT Austin's External Advisory Committee, in addition to serving as a member of the board of directors of the Workforce Solutions of Greater Dallas since 2015 and as a board member of the Dallas Regional Chamber for Economic Development, the North Texas Commission, and ACEC Dallas.

Dunaway recognizes the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex as the most populous metropolitan statistical area in Texas. The Fort Worth-based firm announced in 2023 that it opened its Houston office and in 2021 that it had expanded to Dallas and Farmersville in addition to its Austin, San Antonio, and Midland locations, increasing its reach to all corners of Texas. Dunaway's Dallas office will join forces with CRIADO's nearly sixty employees and will broaden their capabilities through CRIADO's experience serving municipal clients, creating a fully integrated team.

As a multi-discipline firm, Dunaway offers a range of services, including civil and structural engineering, survey, planning + landscape architecture, CIS (Construction Inspection Services), environmental, and GIS (Geographic Information System). As Cristina notes, "Another deciding factor to join Dunaway versus other firms is that they are an independent, Texas-based firm that will continue to serve CRIADO's clients while also focusing on business development and strategic growth."

Through the acquisition of CRIADO, Dunaway continues to execute its vision to be the leading independent multi-discipline design firm in Texas, adding two new service lines to their in-house offerings – Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE) and Right of Way (ROW). As Campbell explains, "The addition of CRIADO to the Dunaway team marks an exciting chapter in our growth story and is a testament to our commitment to our vision. Together, we are poised to tackle even more ambitious projects, offering collaborative multi-disciplined solutions and unparalleled service to our clients and communities."

Learn more about the Dunaway Difference we are making in a community near you at Dunaway.com.

