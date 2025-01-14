Dunbar Promotes Robert "Bobby" Dunbar As President

Promotion of Fourth Generation Leadership to Critical Position

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunbar Security Solutions, Inc. and Dunbar Security Products, Inc. are delighted to announce the promotion of Bobby Dunbar to the role of President, effective January 1, 2025. Bobby steps into this key position, succeeding Kevin Dunbar, who will continue to guide the organization as Chief Executive Officer.

In his new role, Bobby will steer the company's operations, strategy, and business development for both entities. Thanks to Kevin's visionary leadership, the Dunbar companies have soared to new heights, establishing themselves as leaders in the security industry while earning a stellar reputation for innovation and service excellence. With Bobby leading, the future grows even brighter as he concentrates on expanding the company's horizons, improving operational efficiency, and delivering exceptional customer service.

"I am delighted to name Bobby as our new President," said Kevin Dunbar, CEO of Dunbar Security Solutions and Dunbar Security Products. "His profound understanding of the industry, unwavering commitment to our mission, and ambitious vision for growth make him the perfect leader to navigate the exciting journey ahead. I can't wait to collaborate with him as we continue pushing boundaries and innovating."

Dunbar's impressive growth story is powered by its incredible team and loyal customers— the true backbone of the company's success for decades. From delivering state-of-the-art security solutions to crafting top-notch security products, Dunbar is dedicated to excellence and staying ahead of the curve in industry trends.

"I am truly honored to step into this role and uphold the legacy of innovation and customer-centricity that has defined Dunbar for years," said Bobby Dunbar. "Our amazing employees and dedicated customers are at the core of everything we do. I'm excited to lead our team into this new chapter of growth and opportunity."

As the company embarks on this exciting journey under Bobby's leadership, Dunbar remains firmly committed to enhancing partnerships, providing exceptional service, and expanding its footprint in the security industry.

About Dunbar Security Solutions and Dunbar Security Products

The Dunbar legacy as "The Most Trusted Name in Security" dates back over 100 years. Today, the name is carried by two separate companies with distinct offerings: Dunbar Security Products and Dunbar Security Solutions. Dunbar Security Products is a leading innovator of tamper-evident plastic bank deposit bags, banking supplies and cash management products for banks, retail organizations, local governments and other companies throughout North America. Specializing in manned and electronic integrated security services, Dunbar Security Solutions serves commercial, industrial, and corporate properties across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Washington, D.C. Both companies are headquartered in Hunt Valley, Md. For more information, visit dunbarsecurity.com

