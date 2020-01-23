Duncan Hines Introduces New Keto Friendly Cake Cups

Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Cups come in three indulgent flavors: Walnut Fudge Brownie, Birthday Cake and Double Chocolate Cake. The no-mess cup makes them a convenient way to enjoy a treat for one any time. With 5 grams net carbs and 0 grams of added sugar 1 (not a low-calorie food), the new dessert treats are especially attractive to those following the keto diet.

"People following a keto-friendly diet still want to enjoy delicious sweet treats, and we're excited to provide them with satisfying new options," said Audrey Ingersoll, Duncan Hines senior director. "Our new cake cups deliver the warmth and indulgence you expect from Duncan Hines, with a recipe that's on trend with contemporary diets."

Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Cake Cups are quick and easy to prepare. Simply add 2 tablespoons of water and 1-2 tablespoons of melted butter. After a minute in the microwave, a warm, gooey treat is ready to enjoy! Preparation instructions also include keto-friendly swaps for butter, including avocado oil or coconut oil. The single-serve cups offer a convenient way to prepare a warm snack or dessert for one with minimal effort and clean-up. Beyond the new keto-friendly collection, traditional varieties of Duncan Hines single-serve cake cups are also available in a wide range of indulgent flavors.

The keto diet has seen a sharp rise in popularity, as an increasing number of consumers seek foods that meet their dietary needs. In 2018, four of the top ten Google Searches in the food category were keto items, a year that also saw a 330% increase in searches for "keto-friendly desserts."2

Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Cake Cups are available at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide, with an MSRP of $2.15. To see the full collection of Duncan Hines cake and brownie mixes, single-serve dessert cups, frostings and more, visit www.duncanhines.com.

1: Birthday Cake: 5g net carbs = 33g total carbs - 5g dietary fiber - 2g sugar alcohol - 21g allulose; Double Chocolate Cake: 5g net carbs = 34g total carbs - 6g dietary fiber - 2g sugar alcohol - 21g allulose; Walnut Brownie: 33g total carbs - 6g dietary fiber - 0g sugar alcohol - 22g allulose

2: Google Trends

