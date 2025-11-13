FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Duncan Regional Hospital ("DRH Health") has become the first hospital in the United States to implement BD Alaris™ EMR (Electronic Medical Record) Interoperability with the MEDITECH electronic health record (EHR), marking a significant advancement in patient safety, workflow efficiency and clinician support.

Duncan Regional Hospital Becomes First in U.S. to Implement BD Alaris™ EMR Infusion Interoperability with MEDITECH

This integration brings together BD's robust market-leading bi-directional infusion interoperability – now live at more than 960 sites in the United States. By expanding this capability to MEDITECH, BD now offers its Alaris™ EMR Interoperability solution to all three of the leading EHR systems in the U.S. market, providing advanced integration to an even broader range of healthcare organizations nationwide.

"Providing a safer environment for our patients is always our top priority at Duncan," said Roger L. Neal, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of DRH Health in Duncan, Okla. "With the current nursing shortage, this integration eliminates many small, repetitive tasks our nurses perform every day, allowing them to spend more time with patients and improving efficiency across our health system. We're proud to lead the way as the first hospital in the nation to implement BD Alaris™ EMR Interoperability with MEDITECH. This integration brings important safety features to one of the most complex processes in healthcare, and we're confident it will result in safer administration, better documentation, more consistent infusion workflows, and greater satisfaction for our nursing teams and most importantly our patients."

Enhancing Patient Safety and Efficiency

BD Alaris™ EMR Interoperability enables seamless connection of infusion pumps into MEDITECH's Patient Care and Patient Safety solution. Clinicians can now scan to verify patients, medications and smart pumps; send infusion orders directly from MEDITECH to BD Alaris™ pumps; and receive infusion statuses back into the EHR. By reducing manual programming and error-prone steps, this solution supports comprehensive, near real-time documentation, and helps ensure the right patient receives the right medication at the right dose while improving safety across the board.

"We are excited to support Duncan Regional Hospital as the first in the U.S. to go live with BD Alaris™ EMR Interoperability integrated with MEDITECH," said Tiffany Murphy, U.S. General Manager and Vice President of Medication Management Solutions. "This expansion marks a pivotal milestone, enabling us to offer our market-leading interoperability to a broader segment of healthcare organizations. With close to 1,000 live sites and a proven record of activating 12 new sites each month, BD is committed to advancing infusion safety and operational efficiency for hospitals across all three of the nation's top EMRs."

"This collaboration demonstrates our shared commitment to advancing patient safety and improving operational efficiency for clinicians," said Emily Pacheco-Valente, RN, Product Manager at MEDITECH. "By connecting BD Alaris™ with MEDITECH's robust HER platform, we are delivering many additional safety features to one of the most complex processes in healthcare – features hospitals can't afford to overlook. We look forward to seeing the positive impact for both caregivers and patients."

About BD Alaris™ EMR Interoperability

BD Alaris™ EMR Interoperability enables healthcare organizations to standardize infusion workflows, reduce inefficiencies, and minimize error-prone manual steps. By seamlessly connecting infusion pumps to EMR systems, the solution helps decrease the risk of IV medication errors and extends safety to every infusion administered. Learn more about BD Alaris™ EMR Interoperability: https://www.bd.com/en-ca/products-and-solutions/solutions/interoperability.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical processes for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiency, improve safety, and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

About DRH Health

DRH Health is a progressive, not-for-profit community hospital located in Duncan, Oklahoma, serving patients across the region since 1977. With a team of more than [1,000] dedicated healthcare professionals, DRH Health is committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care and exceeding the expectations of those we serve. We offer a seamless, state-of-the-art health services environment designed to meet the evolving needs of our community and make every patient ideal encounter a reality. Through continuous innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence, DRH Health strives to improve patient outcomes and deliver exceptional healthcare experiences for patients and their families. For more information, visit www.drhhealth.org.

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations to expand their vision of what's possible with Expanse, the intelligent EHR platform you can trust. Expanse transforms care and ushers health systems of all sizes into the future with AI-infused solutions, personalized workflows, next-level interoperability, and predictive analytics — all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 29 countries and territories have chosen Expanse. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

