Duncan Williams Asset Management Recognized as a Leader in USA Today's Best Financial Advisory Firms Ranking

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duncan Williams Asset Management (DWAM), a financial advisory firm, has been honored in USA Today's recent "Best Financial Advisory Firms" list. The firm's outstanding services and commitment to excellence have earned it the number one spot as the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) in Memphis, TN, number two in the state of Tennessee, number 24 among RIAs with Assets Under Management (AUM) of $500 Million – $1 Billion, and number 115 nationally.

Duncan F. Williams, Chairman of DWAM, expressed his enthusiasm about the accolades, stating, "This recognition is a testament to our team's steadfast dedication and our clients' trust in us. Being ranked as the top RIA in Memphis and among the leading firms nationally not only honors our past achievements but also inspires our future efforts to maintain and exceed these high standards."

David Scully, President of Duncan Williams Asset Management, commented on the firm's client-focused approach, "Our philosophy centers around putting our clients first, understanding their unique financial situations, and tailoring strategies. These rankings highlight our commitment to excellence and the robust capabilities we bring to our clients' financial lives."

USA Today's "Best Financial Advisory Firms" ranking is designed to showcase the top-performing financial advisory firms across the United States based on a comprehensive set of criteria, including client retention, financial standing, the volume of assets managed, and peer endorsements.

USA Today's Best Financial Advisory Firms Ranking reflects DWAM's culture of excellence and client-centric approach, which significantly contribute to its high retention rates and steady growth of its assets under management.

Source: https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2024/04/23/financial-advisor-top-firms-ranking/73327679007/

Disclaimer:

Awards and recognition by unaffiliated rating services, companies, and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Duncan Williams is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide financial and investment advisory services; nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of Duncan Williams or its representatives by any of its clients. Any past performance information contained herein, directly or indirectly, if any, is not indicative of future results. Rankings published by magazines and others are generally based on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized advisor. Duncan Williams did not pay a fee for this survey. The ranking of the best registered investment advisory firms ("RIA Firms") is based on two dimensions: recommendations by financial advisors, clients as well as industry experts and a firm's development of Assets under Management (AUM).

SOURCE Duncan Williams Asset Management