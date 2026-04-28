Dundon Advisers LLC and Affiliates Open Manhattan Office and Mark Next Phase of Growth Across Restructuring, Infrastructure, Credit Transactions and Asset Management

The new office strengthens Dundon's presence in a key market as the firm continues expanding its work across restructuring, infrastructure, credit transactions and asset management.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dundon Advisers LLC, a New York-based restructuring and asset management firm, today announced the relocation of its and its affiliates' head office to 565 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, marking an important step in the firm's continued growth and broader strategic development.

The new office – more than double the space of the former head office – will support a growing team of over 40 professionals at Dundon Advisers, Dundon Markets LLC and IslandDundon LLC as they continue to expand their work across complex credit, restructuring, and asset management engagements and continue the launch of Dundon's new infrastructure finance business.

This expansion reflects Dundon's continued evolution as a platform operating across complex credit, restructuring, asset management, and the recent introduction of its infrastructure finance business – mandates where discretion, judgment, and execution matter.

"Relocating and expanding our New York head office is an important milestone for Dundon and reflects our commitment to enabling our team to drive client success," said Matthew Dundon, Principal of each of the Dundon firms. "Manhattan remains central to the markets, relationships, and conversations that matter most to our business."

Dundon will continue to operate its West Palm Beach, Florida office.

For more information, visit https://www.dundon.com/

ABOUT DUNDON

Dundon Advisers LLC is a New York-based restructuring and asset management firm founded in 2016. The firm and its affiliates Dundon Markets LLC and IslandDundon LLC operate across complex credit situations, distressed portfolios, workouts, recoveries, and other specialized mandates where restructuring and asset management capabilities intersect. Dundon supports a range of strategies and advisory initiatives with a focus on disciplined execution, institutional credibility, and complex markets where nuance and experience matter. IslandDundon LLC is also affiliated with Island Capital Group, LLC. None of the Dundon group of firms is affiliated with Dundon Capital Partners, LLC or any of its respective affiliates.

SOURCE Dundon Advisers LLC