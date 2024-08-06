Dune Jewelry & Co. Announces Kevin Farrington as New CEO

Holly Daniels Christensen Moves to Role as Founder & Chairwoman

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dune Jewelry & Co., an Experiential Jewelry company renowned for incorporating sand and earth elements from memorable and iconic locations worldwide, proudly announces the appointment of Kevin Farrington as its new CEO, effective immediately. Holly Daniels Christensen, who has served as the company's Founder & CEO for 14 years, will transition to the role of Founder & Chairwoman.

Kevin Farrington, CEO of Dune Jewelry, and Holly Daniels Christensen, Founder & Chairwoman. Dune Jewelry's best-selling Sterling Silver Wave Necklace - Turquoise Gradient can be handcrafted with sand or earth elements from your location of choice, featuring ethically sourced, genuine natural turquoise.

"I am thrilled to announce the appointment of Kevin Farrington as the new CEO," said Christensen. "Kevin's experience as a senior executive in both luxury retail and the cruise industry will allow Dune Jewelry to expand into new markets and product categories. He brings a deep understanding of Dune Jewelry's values and vision, and his commitment to driving innovation makes him the perfect candidate to lead us into the next chapter of our journey." Kevin Farrington joins Dune from British luxury watch company Bremont, where he served as both Vice President of Global Travel Retail and Vice President North America. Prior to Bremont, he held the position of Senior Director of Revenue and Marketing for PPI Group. His keen understanding of luxury retail and wholesale in global markets will act as the catalyst for Dune's next stage of development and expansion.

As Founder & Chairwoman, Christensen's involvement in the company will continue to further its growth and development. The transition will allow her to focus on designing new collections, strengthening relationships with retail partners and the Dune community, expanding product development practices, and assuming a more front-facing role in events, speaking engagements, and social media.

About Dune Jewelry & Co.

Founded in 2010 by kitchen table entrepreneur and travel lover Holly Daniels Christensen, Dune Jewelry creates fine, personalized, customized jewelry and gifts using sand and earth elements representing thousands of memorable locations around the globe. Choose from Dune's Sandbank which holds over 5,500 elements or you can send your own. All of Dune's designs are handcrafted in their New England studio using sand or elements representing your favorite beach, golf course or ballpark, pressed flowers from a wedding or funeral, or soil representing your favorite trail. Dune's travel- inspired, unique, custom, and personalized collections are the perfect way to hold on to special moments forever allowing you to Live for the moment, then take it with you™. Dune ships to over 600 retail partners worldwide and offers a lifetime warranty on every design; plus, a portion of every purchase is proudly donated to important coastal and global causes.

