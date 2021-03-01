Dune Jewelry & Co. Celebrates March with A Variety of Charity Initiatives

BOSTON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based Dune Jewelry & Co. will give back to a variety of charity partners through multiple giving initiatives during the entire month of March kicking off with Dune's annual Giving Week, March 1-6. Known as the one and only Experiential Jewelry company, Dune Jewelry is famous for using sand and earth elements from thousands of memorable and iconic locations around the world.

Dune Jewelry's Best Selling Sterling Silver Wave Necklaces can be handmade with sand or earth elements from your location of choice. 15% of sales of this necklace or any design on dunejewelry.com during Giving Week (March 1- 6, 2021) will be donated to Dune's Giving Week Partners.

Since its inception in 2017, Dune's Giving Week activities have generated over $125,000 donated to organizations around the world. As the Founder & CEO of a small business, Holly Daniels Christensen has always "believed in giving back and supporting the world around us. This year there are so many people in need so we decided to turn Giving Week into Giving Month," says Holly.

During Giving Week this year, not only will Dune Jewelry donate 15% of all revenue generated on their website, but for purchases over $100 customers will receive an exclusive free gift. This year's gift is a limited-edition Aquamarine Sunburst Necklace. "Aquamarine signifies hope, courage, loyalty, and truth," says Christensen, "this is the perfect sentiment to lend strength to anyone who is feeling the effects of current events and the pandemic. Stay calm, stay strong and put one foot in front of the other. There is light at the end of the tunnel."

During March, Dune's social media including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter will share exclusive content about Giving Month. Dune's partner organizations this year include: The Marine Mammal Care Center (https://marinemammalcare.org) which saves the lives of marine mammals, the Boys and Girls Club of Plymouth (www.bgcplymouth.org) who provide a safe environment and activities for youth, Wild Care Cape Cod (www.wildcarecapecod.org) who help sick, injured and orphaned wildlife, B. Human Campaign/ETTWomen Foundation, (www.ettwomen.com) a community of women entrepreneurs, The Comfort Crew (www.comfortcrew.org) who serve children of military families, and nonprofit Cool Effect (www.cooleffect.org) which is dedicated to reducing carbon emissions around the world.

About Dune Jewelry & Co.

Founded in 2010 by kitchen table entrepreneur and travel lover, Holly Daniels Christensen, Dune Jewelry & Co. creates fine Experiential Jewelry and Home Accents using sand and earth elements from thousands of memorable and iconic locations around the world. Each design, handcrafted in Dune's Boston studio incorporates these natural elements from beaches, ballparks, golf courses, hiking trails, and more. Choose from their Sandbank which holds over 4,500 sands and elements or you can send your own. All of Dune's patented designs are custom made and personalized just for you. Their bespoke jewelry is the perfect time capsule for all of life's greatest moments. In 2018, Dune Jewelry ranked No. 2590 on Inc. Magazine's 37th annual Inc. 5000 list and Dune was named 2016 Small Business of the Year – Woman Owned, by the Small Business Association. Dune is proud to collaborate with incredible women in the entertainment industry including television host and supermodel, Camille Kostek as well as rising pop star Nicole Michelle, and New York stylist Dy'amond Breedlove. Dune ships to over 600 retail partners worldwide and offers a lifetime warranty and happiness guarantee on every design; plus, a portion of every purchase is proudly donated to important coastal and global causes.

For more information on Dune Jewelry & Co. visit: www.dunejewelry.com

