Dune Jewelry & Co. Debuts on HSN As Part of Global Jewelry Treasures Event

Dune CEO Holly Daniels Christensen Makes Her First HSN On-Air Appearance May 22nd From 4:00 pm To 5:00 pm Eastern Time

BOSTON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dune Jewelry, an Experiential Jewelry company famous for using sand and earth elements representing thousands of memorable and iconic locations around the world, will be featured live on-air on HSN and HSN.com as part of the Global Jewelry Treasures Event. On May 22nd from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm Eastern Time, CEO of Dune Jewelry & Co., Holly Daniels Christensen, will appear as the spokesperson for the Dune Jewelry brand as part of the week's launch.

Dune Jewelry Founder, Holly Daniels Christensen, will be showcasing her line of Experiential Jewelry during HSN's Global Jewelry Treasures Event. 17 styles of jewelry will be showcased during HSN's Global Jewelry Treasures Event, including two collections that will be exclusive for the on-air launch.

Christensen will debut two new collections for the launch, exclusive to HSN during this event, and there will be 17 unique offerings in total. Every piece of Dune Jewelry is handcrafted in sterling silver and made to order in Dune's New England studio using sands and earth elements sourced globally, which serve as a tangible reminder of significant places and important memories.

"This is a dream come true for me and the Dune Jewelry team. We cannot wait to share our handcrafted designs with the entire HSN family, and we are looking forward to transporting you to gorgeous locations around the world with our unique jewelry made with elements representing all seven continents. Join me on May 22nd, to learn about our handcrafted designs that will inspire wanderlust and bring you closer to Mother Nature," says Christensen.

Dune Jewelry, a women-owned small business has achieved tremendous success since starting on Christensen's kitchen table and is now sold at over 700 retail partners worldwide. The high-quality pieces feature a lifetime warranty and are Handcrafted with love and sandy hands in the U.S.A.® Shop the Dune Jewelry assortment on www.hsn.com.

About Dune Jewelry & Co.

Founded in 2010 by kitchen table entrepreneur and travel lover Holly Daniels Christensen, Dune Jewelry creates fine, personalized, customized jewelry and gifts using sand and earth elements representing thousands of memorable locations around the globe. Choose from Dune's Sandbank which holds over 5,000 elements or you can send your own. All of Dune's designs are handcrafted in their New England studio using sand or elements representing your favorite beach, golf course or ballpark, pressed flowers from a wedding or funeral, or soil representing your favorite trail. Dune's travel-inspired, unique, custom, and personalized collections are the perfect way to hold on to special moments forever allowing you to Live for the moment, then take it with you™. Dune ships to over 700 retail partners worldwide and offers a lifetime warranty on every design; plus, a portion of every purchase is proudly donated to important coastal and global causes.

For more information on Dune Jewelry visit: www.dunejewelry.com

Instagram: Dune Jewelry

Facebook: Dune Jewelry

Pinterest: Dune Jewelry

TikTok: Dune Jewelry

Twitter: Dune Jewelry

