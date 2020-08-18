Dune Launches Jewelry Collaboration with BELLA Magazine

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The bright and sunny color yellow is the hallmark of a new jewelry collection launched by Dune Jewelry's Founder and CEO, Holly Daniels Christensen and BELLA Magazine's Editor In Chief and CEO, Vanessa Coppes. Called the "B. Human Jewelry Collection" by Dune Jewelry, the line exemplifies joy, positivity, energy and optimism. Traditionally the color yellow signifies hope, and both women want others to cherish this jewelry as a symbol of light and warmth.

"B. Human Jewelry Collection" by Dune Jewelry - Heart Necklace & Heart Stud Earrings custom made with yellow jingle shell. "B. Human Jewelry Collection" by Dune Jewelry - Heart Bracelet custom made with yellow jingle shell

Handmade in sterling silver and crafted with luminous yellow jingle shell, all pieces feature a heart design. Included in the line are the B. Human Heart Necklace ($70), the B. Human Heart Bracelet ($65), the B. Human Heart Anklet ($65) and the B. Human Heart Stud Earrings ($70). (https://dunejewelry.com/handmade-beach-jewelry/b-human-collection-with-bella-magazine)

BELLA Magazine started the B. Human Campaign to support various organizations and causes that represent what it means to "be human" as well as to give people hope, strength and the chance to live a life full of joy. Dune will partner by donating 20% of the proceeds of the sales in solidarity with BELLA Magazine's vision.

Causes to date have included aiding LGBTQ+ Youth with New York's Ali Forney Center, and O.U.R (Operation Underground Railroad), who works to stop human trafficking. "BELLA's mission aligns with everything that Dune Jewelry stands for, and we're proud to introduce this philanthropic collection to benefit their organization," says Christensen. "Our goal is simple, to shine more light – that's why it's yellow – on what it means to be human. By wearing a heart, I hope we can remind ourselves and each other to do just that," adds Coppes.

About Dune Jewelry

Founded in 2010 by kitchen table entrepreneur and travel lover, Holly Daniels Christensen, Dune Jewelry creates fine Experiential Jewelry using sand and natural elements from thousands of memorable and iconic locations around the world. Each design is handcrafted in Dune's Boston studio using sand and elements from beaches, ballparks, golf courses, hiking trails, and more. Choose from their Sandbank which holds over 4,500 sands and elements or you can send your own. All of Dune's patented designs are custom made and personalized just for you. Their bespoke jewelry is the perfect time capsule for all of life's greatest moments. In 2018, Dune Jewelry ranked No. 2590 on Inc Magazine's 37th annual Inc 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies; and Dune Jewelry was named 2016 Small Business of the Year – Woman Owned, by the Small Business Association. Dune ships to over 600 retail partners worldwide and offers a lifetime warranty on every design, and also donates a portion of every purchase to various coastal preservation organizations.

About BELLA Magazine

BELLA Magazine is a national subscription-based magazine and online website offering a curated guide to fashion, beauty, health, philanthropy, arts and culture, cuisine, celebrities, and entertainment.

