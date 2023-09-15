Dune London appoints POLARIS, the pure play SEO agency for its strategic SEO partner in 23/24

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- POLARIS; the pure play SEO agency based in London, today announces its strategic partnership with affordable luxury footwear and accessories specialist Dune London, to increase the SEO performance of their global website.

In line with their accelerating expansion plans, Dune London identified opportunities to harness SEO to a greater extent by driving new customer acquisition and increased sales. To achieve this objective, Dune London recognised that the right partner would offer both strategic SEO to guide and manage stakeholders and a best in class SEO delivery team to collaborate with on a day to day basis. It was important for the global brand to find a partner that could offer the level of detail required to inform and deliver on the goals set by the business.

After going to market and competing in a competitive pitch process, POLARIS were selected by Dune London as their choice of partner based on the agency's pure play focus on SEO services.

Dune London's Head of Performance Marketing, Sally Ritchie said; "We were extremely impressed with POLARIS, from their attention to detail and focus on the Dune London business, to their knowledge and rigor in approaching technical elements. We are looking forward to partnering with POLARIS to deliver a best in class SEO strategy that supports our global business growth. "

Kicking off their SEO partnership this month, POLARIS aims to guide the brand on how to increase their market share of key product categories through SEO that are important to the business and generate a positive return on investment. A roadmap will be established which will deliver an all-encompassing SEO solution for the specialist footwear and accessory retailer, covering daily housekeeping and monitoring, to quarterly KPIs to work towards achieving together.

"Being a pure play SEO agency means that we can guide brands on how to leverage SEO to drive much higher returns than an average digital marketing agency. Right from the very beginning, our conversations with Dune London were of a level of detail which was clearly recognised for the value it would bring to a potential partnership. Many insights we shared were driven by our experience in ecommerce and were received with enthusiasm which we enjoyed. It matters to us to work with brands that care about growth, not just for the business, but personally as individuals too as we progress together. We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with the team at Dune London and feel that our shared values align well for the journey ahead." – Amo Sokhi, Account Director, POLARIS

As the partnership progresses, POLARIS will be leading and implementing an SEO strategy that initially focuses on creating a roadmap to achieve the business' strategic goals for the Autumn/Winter Season in 2023. The SEO agency will also be guiding Dune London on how to have an SEO-first mindset internally, across all relevant areas of marketing, including marketing strategy, content planning, production and PR, through the delivery of a training programme over the course of the first 12 months together.

About Dune London:

In 1992, founder and owner Daniel Rubin embarked on a dream to create an affordable luxury footwear and accessories brand with a small concession store on London's Oxford Street. The Dune Group has grown to become an influential, dynamic and internationally renowned business, designing, producing and distributing shoes and accessories for men and women across a multitude of platforms and global markets.

London-born and globally worn, we are incredibly proud of how far we have come - We remain passionate about the transformative power of the perfect pair of heels - 30 years on we stand by our mantra - Start With The Shoes.

About POLARIS:

POLARIS is a pure play SEO agency based in London, driving performance for clients worldwide. Our dedicated team of SEO experts guide client partners on how to achieve a best practice approach to SEO, both internally through infrastructure setting and training, to partnership based performance campaigns. Harnessing the heritage, proprietary technology and people of POLARIS, client partners can expect a definitive increase in their understanding of SEO and SEO's performance as a channel, for their business.

