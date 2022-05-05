Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Best in Class Technology Services' Acquisition of Mountain Air Systems Holdings, Inc.

RYE, N.Y., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best in Class Technology Services ("BCTS"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC"), has acquired Mountain Air Systems Holdings, Inc. ("Mountain Air"). Mountain Air is a provider of commercial HVAC aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and project work. Mountain Air is located in Williston, VT.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About BCTS: Headquartered in Birmingham, AL, BCTS is a provider of commercial HVAC aftermarket services including maintenance, repair and project work. BCTS has 16 locations across eight states and employs over 700 people.

About Mountain Air: Located in Williston, VT, Mountain Air is a provider of commercial HVAC aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and project work.

