Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Hy-Tek Holdings' Acquisition of Advanced Handling Systems, LLC.

RYE, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hy-Tek Holdings ("Hy-Tek"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired Advanced Handling Systems, LLC ("AHS"). Located in Erlanger, KY, AHS is a material handling automation integrator offering a full suite of services with a focus on robotic solutions. AHS has two facilities in the United States and employs approximately 90 people. For more information, please visit www.ahs1.com.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About Hy-Tek: Located in Columbus, OH, Hy-Tek Holdings is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end markets and applications, including ecommerce, third party logistics, and parcel. For more information, please visit www.hy-tek.com

