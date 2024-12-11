Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces NextGen Security LLC's Acquisition of Micro Security Solutions, LLC

News provided by

Dunes Point Capital, LP

Dec 11, 2024, 07:00 ET

RYE, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NextGen Security, LLC ("NextGen"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired Micro Security Solutions, LLC ("Micro"). Located in Miramar, Florida, Micro is an electronic security integration company that provides technology solutions such as access control and video surveillance to healthcare, government, and other markets.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About NextGen: Headquartered in Exton, PA, NextGen is an electronic security integration company that provides technology solutions such as access control and video surveillance to commercial and industrial clients in diverse and complex end markets. NextGen's comprehensive suite of services encompasses all facets of a facility's security system, including consultation, design, installation, integration, training, and aftermarket support. NextGen has seven facilities and serves clients across the United States. The Company employs more than 200 people. For more information, please visit www.nextgensecured.com.

About Micro: Micro is an electronic security integration company that provides technology solutions such as access control and video surveillance to healthcare, government, and other markets.

SOURCE Dunes Point Capital, LP

