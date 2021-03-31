Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Premium Label & Packaging Solutions' Acquisition of Label Graphics Manufacturing, Inc.

RYE, N.Y., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Label & Packaging Solutions, LLC ("PLPS"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC"), has acquired Label Graphics Manufacturing, Inc. ("LGM"). Located in Little Falls, NJ, LGM is a converter of custom pressure sensitive labels and shrink sleeves for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetics, beauty and other markets. LGM has manufacturing facilities in Little Falls, NJ and Fairfield, NJ and employs approximately 40 people.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About PLPS: Headquartered in Rye, NY, PLPS is a group holding company for specialty label converters producing custom pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, and related packaging products for the health, wellness, personal care, food and beverage and other markets.

About LGM: Located in Little Falls, NJ, LGM is a converter of custom pressure sensitive labels and shrink sleeves for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetics, beauty and other markets. LGM has manufacturing facilities in Little Falls, NJ and Fairfield, NJ and employs approximately 40 people. For more information, please visit www.labelgraphicsmfg.com.

