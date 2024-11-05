Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Roofing Services Solutions' Acquisition of Earl W. Johnston Roofing, LLC

News provided by

Dunes Point Capital, LP

Nov 05, 2024, 07:00 ET

RYE, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roofing Services Solutions ("RSS"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired Earl W. Johnston Roofing, LLC ("EJ"). Located in Hollywood, FL, EJ is a provider of re-reroofing and building exterior services to residential, multi-family and commercial customers. EJ has one location in Florida and employs approximately 30 people. For more information, please visit www.johnstonroofing.com.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About RSS: RSS is a provider of re-roofing and building exterior services to residential, multi-family and commercial customers. RSS has nine locations in Florida and employs approximately 170 people.

About EJ: Headquartered in Hollywood, FL, EJ is a provider of re-reroofing and building exterior services to residential, multi-family and commercial customers.

SOURCE Dunes Point Capital, LP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Sale of Unified Door & Hardware Group to Foundation Building Materials

Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has sold Unified Door and Hardware Group, LLC ("Unified") to Foundation Building Materials, LLC. Located in...
Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Appointment of Jennifer Rogg as Head of Investor Relations

Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Appointment of Jennifer Rogg as Head of Investor Relations

Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC"), announces the appointment of Jennifer Rogg as its new Head of Investor Relations. In this role, Ms. Rogg will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics