Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Roofing Services Solutions' Acquisition of Midwest Roofing, Siding & Windows, LLC

Dunes Point Capital, LP

Dec 23, 2024, 07:00 ET

RYE, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roofing Services Solutions ("RSS"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired Midwest Roofing, Siding & Windows, LLC ("Midwest").  Located in Blaine, MN, Midwest is a provider of re-roofing and building exterior services to residential, multi-family and commercial customers. Midwest has one location in Minnesota and employs approximately 15 people. For more information, please visit www.midwestplus.com

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com

About RSS: RSS is a provider of re-roofing and building exterior services to residential, multi-family and commercial customers. RSS has twelve locations and employs approximately 200 people.

About Midwest: Headquartered in Blaine, MN, Midwest is a provider of re-roofing and building exterior services to residential, multi-family and commercial customers.

